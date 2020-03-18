SYRACUSE — In recognition of National Poison Prevention Week, the Upstate New York Poison Center is reminding people to program their phones with the poison center phone number, 1-800-222-1222, and remember this year’s theme: “Keep Your Family Safe” from a medication mishap.
“It only takes a few seconds to program our phone number into your phone, 1-800-222-1222, and it could save a life,” said Michele Caliva, administrative director of the Upstate New York Poison Center, “In 2019, 35 percent of our calls were for an unintentional poisoning in children. Keep your medications up and out of reach of children or in a locked box.”
The Poison Center has provided the following safety tips for families:
— Store all medicines, over-the-counter products and vitamins in their original packaging and in locked cabinets or boxes. They should be out of sight and out of reach of children
— Close medicine caps tightly after use and use child-resistant caps when possible
— Be alert to visitors’ medications. Always put purses, bags and coats out of reach of children
— Remember to ask family and friends living in homes where a child visits to store medications safely
— Never leave a medication out in preparation for the next dose
— Program the phone number for the Poison Center into cell phones: 1-800-222-1222 and check out www.upstatepoison.org
Also, during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Poison Center wants to remind everyone to keep all cleaning products out of reach of children. No cleaning product, including bleach, should ever be ingested into the body. Exposure to cleaning products is the second leading cause of calls to poison centers nationwide.
Using hot water and soap is the best way to kill many germs and eliminate most chemicals, but if soap and water are not readily available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol will do.
While a child who tastes a tiny amount of hand sanitizer from his or her hands is unlikely to become sick, a child ingesting any more than a taste could be at risk for alcohol poisoning.
The alcohol content in hand sanitizer ranges from 40 to 95 percent. Most hand sanitizers contain more than 60 percent ethyl alcohol, a stronger alcohol concentration than most hard liquors. By comparison, wine and beer contain about 10 to 15 percent and 5 to 10 percent alcohol, respectively. Even a small amount of alcohol can cause alcohol poisoning in children causing confusion, vomiting and drowsiness.
In severe cases, respiratory arrest and even death can occur.
Poison control centers managed 3,260 exposure cases about hand sanitizer in children 12 years & younger as of the end of February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.