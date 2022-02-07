Utica National presents CiTi with safety excellence award

MEXICO - The Utica National Insurance Group has recognized the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) once again with its 2021 school safety excellence award in recognition of outstanding efforts to create a safer school environment.
The award indicates that it is a direct result of CiTi’s diligence and adherence to safety principals prescribed to safety group members. In the Utica National Safety Excellence Award program, schools can earn distinction at varying levels by meeting specific criteria to enhance overall school safety using specific, quantifiable surveys. Among many categories are bully prevention programs, district safety policies and protocols and more.
Aleisha Hartford, coordinator of Safety and Risk, runs the safety and risk service that CiTi offers to school districts, which provides reviews, recommendations and assistance with district safety policies, including protocols and trainings to help minimize instances of accidents and injury, and to safeguard the educational environment.
CiTi has received this award consecutively for more than a decade.
