LOWVILLE — The Lowville Public Library will be the latest location to host the traveling Venerable Folks of Tug Hill display through March 16.
The portrait paintings by local artist Loretta Lepkowski, along with theme panels documenting the stories of 22 people who exemplify the traditions and spirit of Tug Hill, can be viewed during the library’s regular business hours. In addition, Ms. Lepkowski will do a free presentation at the library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The display subjects represent the resourceful and hardy people of the Tug Hill region — farmers, loggers, mill workers, doctors, teachers, artists, musicians — who contributed to their communities in so many ways; serving on local town boards, in schools, libraries, churches, government, and other organizations. These people carry on traditions of hunting camps, old time fiddling, antique collecting, food and dance festivals that celebrate their heritages to pass on to the next generation.
This was a collaborative project with the artist and the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, Tug Hill Commission and Traditional Arts of Upstate New York. Multiple sources of funding and the willingness of the subject families to participate helped to create this exhibit.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.