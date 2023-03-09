Venerable Folks on display in Lowville

The Lowville Public Library will be the latest location to host the traveling Venerable Folks of Tug Hill display. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — The Lowville Public Library will be the latest location to host the traveling Venerable Folks of Tug Hill display through March 16.

The portrait paintings by local artist Loretta Lepkowski, along with theme panels documenting the stories of 22 people who exemplify the traditions and spirit of Tug Hill, can be viewed during the library’s regular business hours. In addition, Ms. Lepkowski will do a free presentation at the library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

