CANTON — A newly established connection between two universities some 1,500 miles apart will ease the process for SUNY Canton students who want to continue their veterinary education.
The SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology Program has partnered with Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, to allow students to transfer into a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program at Ross on the island of St. Kitts.
The transfer opportunity will be available for SUNY Canton students who have completed the vet tech bachelor of science program with qualifying grade point average and course criteria.
Typically, a DVM degree takes about four years to complete after a four-year bachelor’s degree is earned. With the SUNY Canton and Ross University agreement, students can graduate with their DVM in just over three years.
Ross University operates on trimesters and has reserved spots for up to 12 SUNY Canton graduates, four per trimester, as part of the agreement.
“Vet school is historically a very difficult professional school to get into, as are many medical professional schools, and the admissions process can be pretty challenging,” said Mary Loomis, professor and director of SUNY Canton’s Veterinary Technology Program, adding that the “compact agreement” with Ross University helps encourage a seamless transition into Ross’ vet school.
SUNY Canton students have been admitted to the advanced Ross program in the past, Ms. Loomis said, and Canton has maintained a strong relationship with Ross over the years.
Conversations about a partnership began in December and continued in January, she said, and the articulation agreement, announced Feb. 28, marks SUNY Canton’s first official degree path for vet tech graduates who want to continue to vet school and eventually be licensed veterinarians.
SUNY Canton remains, however, focused on its vet tech program, Ms. Loomis said.
One of 11 vet tech programs accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association in New York, SUNY Canton offers a two-year associate of applied science program in veterinary science technology, as well as the four-year bachelor’s degree program in veterinary technology, which is only one of 20 four-year programs of its kind in the country.
SUNY Canton also offers a four-year bachelor of business administration in veterinary services management, with about 200 total students enrolled across all veterinary programs at the university.
“The vet tech program is certainly something students come to SUNY Canton for,” Ms. Loomis said. “And students think about what their future holds, what they want to do and if they want to go to vet school. And now this advanced option is open to them.”
