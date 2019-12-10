OSWEGO - In honor of Veterans Day, Fairley Elementary students recently hosted a ceremony recognizing family members for their service.
The annual event serves as a tribute to local veterans and provides an opportunity for students to learn the history behind the holiday while giving thanks to those who served. Nearly 40 servicemen and women representing every branch of the armed forces attended the ceremony, which featured songs, a moment of silence and presentation of the colors.
“We appreciate your selflessness and your sacrifice,” Principal Amy Bird said.
Students were able to express their gratitude to the guests of honor as each veteran’s name was announced. Following the recognition of each veteran, “Taps” was played as members of the Hannibal American Legion retired the colors.
