HANNIBAL - Fairley Elementary first-graders recently got into the Halloween spirit during a “Monster Match” videoconference with students from Freeport’s Archer Street School.
Prior to the videoconference, Alisha Blasi’s first-graders and the Freeport class built their own unique monster and then were tasked with re-creating the other class’ monster using only a written description to put everything together. The activity culminated in a live distance learning connection — facilitated through the CiTi BOCES Distance Learning Program – where students shared their creations with one another. Each class discussed how effective the instructions were as they noted similarities and differences in their monsters.
The lesson provided students with a chance to hone their communication, writing and listening skills while working as a team.
