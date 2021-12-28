MASSENA — Village trustees have scheduled a public hearing for Jan. 18 to take comments on plans to restrict parking near J.W. Leary Junior High School during school hours.
The no-parking restrictions would be enforced from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Highland Park to Garvin Avenue.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said the request was made because of visibility issues when leaving the junior high.
“A couple years ago, the school district decided that they wanted access to Highland Park from the junior high, so they created an access loop to allow students to discharge at the north side of the building. As they come out of that loop, people are parking along Highland Park and the people coming out of that access cannot see up or down,” he told trustees.
With a parking ban, Mr. Fayad said it would allow better sight distance. He said the no-parking restriction would be for both sides of the street.
“That would solve your issue,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire asked if the restriction would be in place at all times or just during school hours.
“They did not reflect any specific time. If you want to limit it to school hours, that’s fine,” Mr. Fayad said.
Mr. LeBire also wondered if the village needs to make a decision on the impacted hours before the public hearing, or if trustees could do it based on feedback they received during the public hearing.
“It just needs to be as long as they have it in the local law language format. I have to have that done and presented to the board five days prior to the meeting,” Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said he had received an email from a resident sharing his concerns about the visibility issue.
“He talks about it being really congested between that time period when they get out at 2:20, and then you would also have Trinity (Catholic School) getting out anywhere a little bit after 3 (p.m.),” Mr. Paquin said. “So, I almost wonder if it would be beneficial if we do it from 7 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon because there are athletic fields there and I know parents are going to need to park somewhere. The other parking is all the way in front of the building. So, I think it would be reasonable to at least allow for some parking from 3:30 on. The earliest athletic events start at 4 o’clock.”
He suggested that as part of the public hearing, the village propose the hours as 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“Exactly what I was thinking,” Mr. LeBire said.
Trustee Christine Winston agreed. She said the junior high day is done by 2:30 p.m., but some students stay after school.
“Definitely, like 3:30 the other kids are gone,” she said.
