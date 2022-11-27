Volney Elementary brings back tradition of honoring local veterans

Matthew Lischak is honored at Volney Elementary’s Veterans Day assembly by his three children: Amber, Harmony and Aaliyah.

FULTON - Fulton’s Volney Elementary School revived its annual Veterans Day celebration this year, bringing back a tradition of honoring local service persons.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the students of Volney Elementary gathered together with families and community figures to honor and celebrate Veterans Day. As part of the annual tradition, students were encouraged to invite their own heroes to the event, bringing in family members who had served – or were serving – in the US armed forces. Twenty-nine such veterans were in attendance.

