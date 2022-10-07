FULTON - Volney Elementary School is beginning the new school year with a simple yet powerful message: “Be You.”

On Sept. 9, principal Elizabeth Stoddard announced the new theme to students in the first afternoon assembly of the new year. The school gathered together as the teaching staff collectively read from “Be You,” a book by author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds.

