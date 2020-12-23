Volney Elementary fifth-graders get a lesson in US civics, hold mock election

VOLNEY - William Cahill’s fifth-grade students at Volney Elementary are among the few 26% of Americans who, according to a 2017 survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center, can correctly name all three branches of government, as well as future active citizens who will exercise their right to vote.
All 30 fifth-graders, like many Americans this year, took more of an interest in U.S. elections as the country chose its president and vice president. Students began their journey into civics in September by learning about the U.S. Constitution and how it shapes our country’s power structure.
“They learned why we have three branches of government so that one person does not have the power that King George had,” Cahill said. “And that a republic is much better for citizens to live under than a monarchy, authoritarian rule or a dictatorship.”
Students watched CNN10, a news format designed for young viewers, and learned about the positions of major candidates President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Electoral College, swing states, red states, blue states and the definition of a ballot. They were also challenged to determine why presidential candidates were spending more time campaigning in some states more than others.
“They did well with that, and it was impressive how they were able to put those pieces together,” Cahill said. “The Electoral College is always kind of a mind-blowing thing for them, knowing that the popular vote doesn’t elect the president.”
Cahill held a mock election Nov. 3 for all three of his classes of 10 students in which they verified their name and address and, using a copy of a real ballot, voted just as any adult over 18 would.
Students, taking into consideration the news they watched and candidates’ positions, overwhelmingly chose President Trump for re-election by a 26-4 vote. One fifth-grade class voted 10-for-10 in favor of reelecting the president.
“He was very popular amongst the students,” Cahill said. “At the same time, we had to discuss disappointment for students whose candidate was not chosen and how to cope with those results.”
What was the biggest takeaway?
“I would like to think the takeaway comes eight years from now when they turn 18, become registered voters, become active citizens and vote.”
