Volney Elementary raises money with Annual Turkey Trot

Volney Elementary students charge through the bus loop on their annual Turkey Trot event, raising money for their school community.

VOLNEY - Students at Volney Elementary in Fulton ran in their annual Turkey Trot event, raising money for their school community.

On Friday, Nov. 18, Volney students walked, jogged and ran in their school’s third annual Turkey Trot. Despite cold temperatures, students UPK through sixth grade buttoned up to run laps around the school.

