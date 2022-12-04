Volney Elementary raises money with Annual Turkey Trot

VOLNEY - Students at Volney Elementary in Fulton ran in their annual Turkey Trot event, raising money for their school community.
On Friday, Nov. 18, Volney students walked, jogged and ran in their school’s third annual Turkey Trot. Despite cold temperatures, students UPK through sixth grade buttoned up to run laps around the school.
Parents and families were invited to attend the event and students were encouraged to seek out donations as sponsorships. The event was presented by Volney Student Leaders.
While most students took a more casual approach to the fun run, others took the event as a competition, giving the run their all and speeding past classmates. These students were celebrated at the school’s monthly assembly on Nov. 22, which also honored students “On a Roll” and those exhibiting the district’s monthly theme of Thankfulness.
