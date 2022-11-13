Volney Elementary’s Picnic Pals event invites parents to lunch with students

Parents and sixth-grade students eat together as part of Volney Elementary’s Picnic Pals event.

FULTON - On Oct. 13, parents and families were invited to join their children in the school’s first Picnic Pals luncheon. Students UPK through sixth grade were able to welcome a parent or family pal to join them and their class for lunch. Students took the opportunity to introduce their classmates to their families.

“We are so excited to welcome community members back into our schools and provide opportunities for parents to see their child in the school setting,” said school principal, Elizabeth Stoddard. “We are always looking for fun ways to engage our families and keep them connected to school.”

