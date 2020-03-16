VOLNEY - Several students at Volney Elementary were honored with the school’s monthly character trait recognition for having shown integrity throughout February.
At least one student from each classroom was honored by his or her teacher because they exhibited self-regulation for what they felt and did, remained disciplined and in control of their actions and paused to think about how to act in various situations. Principal’s Awards were presented during a recent school assembly to the following role model students: Sophia DiBartolo, Cameo Austin, Addyson King, Wyatt Vail, Kinsley Shortslef, Leah Parks, Tessa Morey, Heath Turner, Hayden Crofoot, Kayden Koval, Gianna Thurlow, Abriella Carbaugh, Gracyn Cantine, Kane Morey, Claire Murray, Owen Gilbert and David Gilbert.
Also honored were several students who were named as On-a-Roll because they progressed with academic and/or social achievements throughout the month of February. Certificates were presented to the following students: Rozlyn Helmer, Robert Seales, Layla Van Linder, Jayce Bernys-Reardon, Elijah Sixberry, Anthony Finch, Aiden Neal, Cody Smart, Stefan Rupert, Sophia Gulliver, Connor Carolla, Collin Denson, Bella Vant, Kierra Fairbanks, Tanner Ditton, Amore Young, Elliot Prior and Jacob Polly.
