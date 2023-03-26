Volney fifth graders explore community history with local historian

Local historian Jim Farfaglia speaks to students at Volney Elementary School, assisting them with an oral history project focused on local topics.

FULTON - Over the winter break, fifth-grade students at Volney Elementary School in Fulton were assigned a unique homework assignment: To explore the local history of their families and communities.

The project was spearheaded by fifth-grade teachers Bill Cahill and Stephanie Zimmerman, but with great help from local historian and author Jim Farfaglia. All three were present at a student meeting before the vacation, where Cahill and Zimmerman explained the project’s parameters while Farfaglia detailed his own work within local history.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.