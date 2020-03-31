Volney student leader group promotes kindness
Buy Now

VOLNEY - Members of the safety patrol at Volney Elementary have worked diligently to ensure both the wellbeing and school spirit of each student is celebrated each school morning. Following each school-wide morning meeting gathering, patrol members line the middle of the main hallway to display positivity and kindness messages, touch elbows, give high-fives and send their peers onto their school day with well wishes and confidence to succeed.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.