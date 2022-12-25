Volney students watch in-school performance from REV Theatre

FULTON - Students at Fulton’s Volney Elementary School were thrilled by the dramatic talents of Auburn’s REV Theatre Co. in an in-house performance. The play was part of a larger program involving many other schools within the Fulton City School District (FCSD) and across New York state.
On Monday, Dec. 5, the third-grade students of Volney Elementary were treated to a performance of “For Carmen in San Sebastián,” a play by Kyle Adkins. Set in Puerto Rico after a destructive hurricane, Teo, a burro, and Luna, a dog, are set on making a difference on the island before moving to New York City. When Luna is asked to deliver a book through the forest, the pair get caught up in a far larger adventure. The story strongly emphasizes the themes of community, family and citizenship with colorful sets and characters.
The performance was part of a larger “REV on Tour” educational outreach program hosted by Auburn, NY’s REV Theatre Co., which reaches more than 70 school districts and 75,000 students across New York state. At schools like Volney, dramatic performances tie in to state educational standards and assist in classroom lessons and creative workshops before and after the production.
Monday’s visit was neither the first nor last at Volney this year. Last month, fourth-graders watched a performance of “The Keeper’s Voice,” a play set against the backdrop of the Civil War and exploring themes of civil rights. In January, the theater will return to Volney to work with fifth-graders and perform a drama based on the famed Amelia Earhart. Similar performances and workshops are also occurring throughout other FCSD elementary schools this year.
At FCSD, the REV on Tour program is funded through the Arts in Education grant.
