Volney students watch in-school performance from REV Theatre

REV Theatre Co. actors perform “For Carmen in San Sebastián” for Volney Elementary third-graders as part of a larger educational program in FCSD.

FULTON - Students at Fulton’s Volney Elementary School were thrilled by the dramatic talents of Auburn’s REV Theatre Co. in an in-house performance. The play was part of a larger program involving many other schools within the Fulton City School District (FCSD) and across New York state.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the third-grade students of Volney Elementary were treated to a performance of “For Carmen in San Sebastián,” a play by Kyle Adkins. Set in Puerto Rico after a destructive hurricane, Teo, a burro, and Luna, a dog, are set on making a difference on the island before moving to New York City. When Luna is asked to deliver a book through the forest, the pair get caught up in a far larger adventure. The story strongly emphasizes the themes of community, family and citizenship with colorful sets and characters.

