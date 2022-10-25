LOWVILLE — Taxpayers in the Lowville Academy and Central School District approved a $14.9 million capital project in a special vote on Tuesday. The proposal passed 277-174.
About 20% of the project is building an eight-lane track with lights and a new parking area in the current location of the practice fields on Bostwick Street.
The project includes upgrades to the existing sports fields and gym, handicap accessible bathrooms in the elementary school, and plumbing and HVAC improvements.
This is the third capital project that district taxpayers have approved in the past 12 years.
In 2015, an $11 million project was approved and in 2010, a $33 million project included the installation of the turf football field with lights.
The district will get a more detailed design from architects March Associates, Boonville, before sending it to the state for approval.
Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
