BRASHER — The Badenhausen Reading Room has received approval from St. Lawrence Central School District voters to become a school district public library.
The vote was held Tuesday and passed 224-106.
“As a member of the Brasher community, I am so pleased that the residents approved the vote, and many generations will now get to experience everything there is to offer with a local library. From the warm staff and multiple programs and events to the great selection of books, the future of this newly chartered library looks fantastic,” Badenhausen Public Library trustee Laurel Murphy said.
“The North Country Library System is thrilled to welcome the Badenhausen Public Library as our newest chartered member library,” North Country Library System Executive Director Paulette Roes said. “The school district model will bring stability to the library’s funding and ensure that the library can continue to serve its community for years to come.”
Although the approval does not impact a 0% tax levy increase from the school district in its recently passed budget, it adds a separate tax to the voters of the school district. The library’s $77,000 budget will mean an approximate tax rate increase of 28 to 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Homeowners with property assessed at $100,000 will see an increase of between $28 and $36 per year, depending on their township.
The library tax will be a separate line item on school tax bills. The tax is separate from the school tax and is not part of the school district budget. All money collected from the library tax goes directly to the library.
Five trustees were also elected to serve on the library’s board, which will be charged with managing the library. The district’s board of education will have no direct oversight over the library.
With successful passage of the referendum, the newly elected library board of trustees will now file for a school district public library charter with state Education Department and wait for a provisional charter through the Board of Regents. In the meantime, the school district library operates as approved by the voters until the provisional charter is granted.
If the measure had failed, library officials said they would have been forced to close the facility.
“Without the stable funding the referendum provides, the DLD (Division of Library Development) will not charter the Reading Room as the Badenhausen Public Library. No chartered library, no funds and no support would be the end of Dr. Badenhausen’s legacy to provide library services to the community,” they said.
This represents the second transition for the library, which started out as a branch of the Massena Public Library until Jan. 3, 2022, when it officially became the Badenhausen Reading Room.
The library had opened its doors on Dec. 11, 2014, in the former Boothe Hardware Store after the late Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen saw the need in Brasher and the surrounding areas for an educational and cultural center. She donated the funds for the startup costs, as well as the operational expenses for seven years. Dr. Badenhausen died on Sept. 23, 2018, and the funding was no longer available after Dec. 31, 2021. Dr. Badenhausen’s friends, Patricia McKeown and Karen St. Hilaire, were instrumental in setting up the library, which was overseen by the Massena Public Library.
The annual budget of the library was $65,000, which included rent, utilities, staff, books and periodicals, plus connection to the New York State Library System through the Massena Public Library. The town of Massena was paid $5,000 annually for bookkeeping services.
The transition to a reading room was necessary after town of Massena officials said they would no longer provide support for the library at the end of 2021, and the Friends of the Badenhausen Reading Room, comprised of volunteers from Brasher, Stockholm and Lawrence, began forming to keep the facility open. The Massena Public Library offered assistance in the transition.
Trustees petitioned the St. Lawrence Central School District to become a school district library, a process they said was dictated by the state Education Department. The petition was accepted, and the referendum date was established.
