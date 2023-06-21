Vote seeks to make reading room a school library

St. Lawrence Central School voters have approved the transition of the Badenhausen Reading Room to a school district public library. The vote was held Tuesday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — The Badenhausen Reading Room has received approval from St. Lawrence Central School District voters to become a school district public library.

The vote was held Tuesday and passed 224-106.

