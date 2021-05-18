WATERTOWN — Voters in all school districts across the three-county area that reported 2020-21 budget vote tallies Tuesday evening approved spending plans for their districts.
One district, South Jefferson Central School District, did not report its results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled in-person voting for school budgets last year, resulting in all voting being done via mail-in ballots and increasing voter turnout. This year, absentee ballots were available to those who wanted them, but voters were also allowed to vote in person if they wanted.
Ballot counting began Tuesday morning, with some polls closing at 8 p.m. and the rest at 9 p.m. Districts are generally given up to 24 hours to complete the counts once polls close.
Voting results include:
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Alexandria: Budget $14,231,186: yes 233, no 17
Two three-year seats
Andrea Adsit: 135 votes
Timothy R. Davidson: 152 votes
Heather Lavarnway: 174 votes
Bus bond proposition: The district will borrow up to $298,000 to purchase two 66-passenger buses, passed 234 to 17
Gymnasium capital project: Total expected cost about $6.5 million, will result in no new costs for taxpayers, passed 221 to 22
Belleville Henderson: Budget $11,374,742: yes 216, no 73
One seat for a five-year term
Dennis R. Jerome: 189 votes
Michael J. Billman: 68 votes
David P. Bartlett: 27 votes
Carthage: Budget $65,752,853: yes 226, no 24
Two seats for three-year terms
Incumbent Garry E. Schwartz: 210 votes
Incumbent Anne Rohr: 229 votes
Library proposition authorizing $140,000 for the village of Carthage Free Library and $98,500 for the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library, passed 217 to 32
General Brown: Budget $25,454,592: yes 200, no 69
Three seats for three-year terms
Incumbent Jamie Lee: 204 votes
Incumbent Kelly Milkowich: 205 votes
Albert Romano Jr.: 215 votes
School bus purchase: Purchase of up to four school buses of varying capacities at a cost not to exceed $365,000, passed 212 to 54
Indian River: Budget $89,921,500: yes 112, no 11
One open seat for a five-year term
Incumbent Tina Bartlett-Bearup: 115 votes
Proposition for at-large Board of Education seats, passed 92 to 29
LaFargeville: Budget $11,900,000: yes 41, no 4
One seat for a five-year term
Jada Walldroff: 45 votes
Lyme: Budget $8,825,479: yes 147, no 19
One seat for a five-year term
Ray McIntosh: 135 votes
Support annually for Lyme Free Library, $80,711, passed 146 to 20
Sackets Harbor: Budget $9,438,235: yes 96, no 15
One seat for a five-year term
Incumbent David Altieri: 105 votes
Proposal to purchase one 66-passenger school bus not to exceed $125,707, passed 97 to 14
South Jefferson: Budget $37,241,566: N/a
Two seats, one for five-year term and one for term of two years, one month and eleven days
Joseph A. Hodges: N/a
Troy Matteson: N/a
James S. Juczak: N/a
Purchase of school busses: Purchase and finance of six student transport vehicles at an estimated cost not to exceed $776,000, n/a
Library appropriation: Additional amount of $5,000 above the current amount of $15,00 for a new total amount of $20,000, which shall be paid to the Rodman Public Library, n/a
Thousand Islands: Budget $22,922,490: yes 233, no 58
Three seats for three-year terms
Incumbent Erik Swenson: 261 votes
Incumbent Carolyn C. Delaney: 230 votes
Shawn Cherchio: 253 votes
Capital Reserve Fund: Board can establish the ultimate amount of the Reserve Fund to be $6,000,000, passed 243 to 48
Funding the libraries: An additional amount of $22,500 above the current amount of $227,500 for a total of $250,000, which shall be paid to the Cape Vincent Library ($7,500 additional for a new total of $83,500), the Hawn Memorial Library ($7,500 additional for a new total of $84,000) and the Depauville Free Library ($7,500 additional for a total of $82,500), passed 231 to 62
Watertown: Budget $78,377,057: yes 477, no 91
Three seats for five-year terms
Ammbrose Souza: 415 votes
Lorie L. Converse: 433 votes
Rande S. Richardson: 519 votes
Capital project: $13 million capital project to address facilities improvements to meet the physical and functional needs of the district. The proposed project is tax neutral and will not require an increase in taxes for district residents, passed 486 to 82
LEWIS COUNTY
Beaver River: Budget $18,241,189: yes 226, no 68
Two seats for five-year terms
Todd Lyndaker or Jacqueline Pate: Jacqueline Pate won with 246 votes
Todd Lighthall or Kevin Zehr: Todd Lighthall won with 164 votes
Bus Proposition seeking purchase of three vehicles at an estimated cost not to exceed of $290,573.36, passed 222 to 72
Board of Education seats at-large: Beginning at the May 2022 annual meeting and general election, and effective for the 2022-23 school year and each school year thereafter, shall seats on the Board of Education be filled on an “at large” basis, passed 243 to 47
BOE three-year terms: Full-term of office be decreased from five years to three years effective for new terms commencing July 1, 2022, without decrease in the term of office for any incumbent board members, passed 254 to 36
BOE ex-officio member: Should a high school senior be designated to serve as an ex-officio member of the Board of Education, passed 227 to 64
Copenhagen: Budget $11,674,922: yes 63, no 6
Two seats for five-year terms
Lynn A. Murray: 68 votes
Robert F. Stackel: 64 votes
Write-in candidate received one vote Tuesday evening, but was not named
Harrisville: Budget $11,644,734: yes 74, no 13
One seat for a five-year term
Cory Bearor: 84 votes
Bus proposition: Purchase of two 66-passenger buses not to exceed $243,000, passed 73 to 14
Lowville: Budget $28,067,434: yes 239, no 22
Three seats for three-year terms
Michael Judd, seeking third term: 236 votes
Shereen Palmer: 234 votes
Andrew Jennings: 108 votes
Stacey McConnell: 154 votes
School bus purchase: Purchase of three school buses not exceeding $385,000, passed 234 to 26
Head Start Transportation: Authorized to provide transportation for Head Start pupils on regularly scheduled bus routes during the 2021-22 school year, passed 241 to 19
South Lewis: Budget $28,000,656: yes 221, no 80
Two seats for five-year terms
Mark Austin: 122 votes
Incumbent Jessica Carpenter: 239 votes
Joanna Dailey: 114 votes
Blake Place: 127 votes
School bus purchase: Three 66-passenger school buses for a total maximum aggregate of $377,178, passed 225 to 72
St. Lawrence County:
Canton: Budget $33,107,411: 646 yes, 141 no
Victor N. Rycroft: 537 votes to claim three-year term
Robert E. Larrabee: 480 votes to claim one-year term
Kate Halleron Murphy: 523 votes to claim two-year term
Wendy Todd: 564 votes to claim three-year term
Christopher Marquart: 525 votes to claim three-year term
Bus proposition, passed 661 to 127
$27,500,000 building project resolution, passed 608 to 180
Canton Free Library proposition, passed 638 to 152
Clifton-Fine: Budget $11,345,218: 91 yes, 10 no
Three seats for three-year terms
Incumbents John Perrault: 94 votes
Jeremy Thompson: 79 votes
Lynne Backus: 91 votes
Colton-Pierrepont: Budget $11,105,716: 141 yes, 18 no
One seat for four-year term
Scott Baxter: 151 votes
Alison Bronson Shea: two write-in votes
A proposition to increase the capital reserve to $7,500,000, passed 137 to 23
A proposition to increase the library to $30,000, passed 141 to 18 no
Edwards-Knox: Budget $16,690,000: 164 yes, 20 no
Three seats for five-year terms
Incumbent Penny Allen: 137 votes
Dustin Lottie: 103 votes
Craig Kirkkpatrick: 101 votes
Andrew Ames: 90 votes
Roger Tresidder: 90 votes
Jennifer White: Four write-in votes
Arlena Dafoe: One write-in vote
Bus proposition, passed 163 to 21
Gouverneur: Budget $39,960,574: 132 yes, 63 no
Three seats for three-year terms
Incumbent Laura Spicer: 158 votes
Incumbent Laurie Roberts: 170 votes
Incumbent Nickolas Ormasen: 164 votes
Ten write-ins received one vote each
Hammond: Budget $9,302,473: 55 yes, 15 no
Two seats, a five-year term and a one-year term
Jennifer Gardner elected to five-year term
Viviana Wilmot elected to one-year term
Board of Education seat-at-large proposition, passed 58 to 11
Hermon-DeKalb: Budget $12,876,705: 80 yes, 4 no
One seat for five-year term
Anne Williams: 80 votes
Bus proposition, passed 81 to 3 no
Heuvelton: Budget $15,222,247: 113 yes, 27 no
Alexa “AJ” Backus elected to five-year term
Matthew Pinkerton: 32 votes
Michael Blevins: 40 votes
One write-in for Donald Trump
Lisbon: Budget $15,890,213: 146 yes, 23 no
One seat for four-year term
Mary Fonda: 55 votes
Five write-in votes
Bus proposition, passed 137 to 31
Madrid-Waddington: Budget $18,187,232: 252 yes, 32 no
Two seats for five-year terms
Wyatt Boswell: 186 votes
Amber Sullivan: 132 votes
Mike Ruddy: 82 votes
Ethan Ward: 28 votes
$250,000 bus proposition, passed 247 to 36
$100,000 capital outlay proposition, passed 250 to 24
Massena: Budget $59,712,626: 447 yes, 74 no
Two seats for five-year terms
Timothy Hayes: 333 votes
Patricia Murphy: 298 votes
Angela Frost: 142 votes
Incumbent Kristy Baker: 122 votes
Christopher Castell: 78 votes
One write-in vote each for Roger Clough, Chris Mayer and Adrian Taraska
Morristown: Budget $10,953,442: 147 yes, 31 no
Three seats for three-year terms
Tammy Ritchie: 126 votes
Jeffrey LaJoy: 116 votes
Mark Blanchard: 72 write-in votes
Pollyann Demick: 65 write-in votes
Jessica Collette: 26 write-in votes
Phil Barse and Cyril Aldrich: Four write-in votes
Andrea Bertrand, Kenneth Moore and David VarArnum: Two write-in votes
Josh Barkley, Andy Bertrand, Bridget Whalen-Nevin, Jim Bogardus, Cheryl Shatraw, Kevin Crosby, Penny Bogardus, Andria Turner, Deborah Perretta, Mark Bender, Leann Moquin and David Demers: One write-in vote
The capital reserve proposition not to exceed $3,000,000, passed 148 to 31
Norwood-Norfolk: Budget $24,834,943: 183 yes, 24 no
Three seats for three-year terms
Incumbent Stephen Markum: 162 votes
Incumbent Robert Barlow: 137 votes
Incumbent James Dillon: 127 votes
Kurt Fetter: 112 votes
Randal Freiman and Linda Freiman: One write-in vote
$306,000 bus proposition, passed 184 to 23
Ogdensburg: Budget $49,388,000: 870 yes, 395 no
Two seats
Angela M. Roberts: 784 votes
Renee Grizzuto: 665 votes
James Lafave: 353 votes
Robert Brinley: 317 votes
Bus purchase proposition, passed 870 to 279
Reserve fund proposition, passed 887 to 253
Ogdensburg Public Library referendum, passed 770 to 395
Parishville-Hopkinton: Budget $12,354,826: 174 yes, 54 no
One seat for five-year term
Heather Liebfred: 123 write-in votes
Geri Lynn Wilson: 85 votes
Five other write-in votes
Potsdam: Budget $35,815,351: 340 yes, 55 no
Three seats for three-year terms
Joshua Fiske: 324 votes
James Hubbard: 315 votes
Lynzie Shulte: 70 votes
Bus proposition, passed 346 to 48 no
St. Lawrence: Budget $26,279,357: 169 yes, 19 no
One seat for five-year term
Courtney Hallahan: 168 votes
Bus proposition, passed 170 to 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.