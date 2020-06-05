MASSENA — Some residents who are casting ballots in this year’s school budget vote and board of education election say they’re concerned about the anonymity of their ballots.
But, Norwood-Norfolk Central School Superintendent James Cruikshank said the process that will be used to count the results will keep all the ballots anonymous when they’re counted after the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
All school budget votes and board of education elections are being done via absentee ballots this year because of restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of that process, all voters who cast their ballots must sign and date an envelope before mailing their ballots back to the school district.
Mr. Cruikshank said some residents believe that will enable the district to see who cast the ballots. But that’s not the case, he said.
“We’ve received a number of concerned calls that we will know how people are voting. We’re following the process established in the election regulations and election law,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
“They have to sign the envelope. When the envelope comes in, we have to verify that it is from somebody in the district and to make sure they’re only voting once,” he said.
The envelopes are not opened before the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline. When that has expired, Mr. Cruikshank said they’ll open the envelopes, put them aside, remove the folded ballot and place it in the ballot box. When the ballot box is opened, the ballots will be divided among the counters and unfolded for final tabulation.
Because members of the public cannot physically be in the school to witness the final count, he said they will have a Zoom feed set up so the public can view the process. The link will be available on the district’s website.
“It should be a public process, so we thought it was necessary,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
He said the process they’re using is done with all absentee ballots every year.
“We didn’t create this. This is how absentee ballots are handled. It’s just that those people didn’t vote by absentee ballot and didn’t realize it,” he said.
He said they sent out about 4,200 absentee ballots and have received nearly 1,000 back so far.
Voters do not need to be registered but each voter needs to be U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old and a resident within the district for 30 days preceding the Tuesday vote.
“The last couple of years we’ve had less than 300 votes,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “More people are involved in the process.”
