Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, has been named ranking member on the Assembly Higher Education Committee.
The committee is responsible for reviewing policy and funding decisions related to colleges and universities in New York. There are five colleges in Mr. Walczyk’s district, which he calls the ‘front yard of America.’ Those colleges are SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Jefferson Community College, St. Lawrence University and Clarkson University.
“I’ve personally strived to build great relationships with colleges across the front yard of America and I’m incredibly humbled to be named to this leadership role on the Higher Education Committee,” Mr. Walczyk said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to diving into the policy work of the committee and fighting for common-sense policy that will improve colleges across the state, especially ones in the front yard of America.”
