Warrior Kick-Off Day Celebration at HCSD

HANNIBAL - Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) will host a Warrior Kick-Of Day Celebration with a number of activities for families and students.
The event will be held from noon-3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all three Hannibal schools. The celebration is meant to engage local families and assist students in preparing for the new academic year. Visitors can find building tours and walkthroughs on all campuses as well as activities. Fairley Elementary School will host a balloon artist and a Warrior obstacle course, while Dennis M. Kenney Middle School will feature a Downbeat Percussion performance at 2 p.m. Visitors to the high school will find yard games, basketball, kickball, and one-bounce volleyball throughout the event. The district’s Warrior mascot will be on hand for photos.
