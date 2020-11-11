CANTON — After discovering a water main leak near the bus loop at the Canton Central School District campus this week, district officials announced a temporary closure of school buildings and a move to remote learning for Thursday and Friday.
The district notes the closure is not due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s COVID-19 Report Card, which tracks cases at K-12 schools, lists zero student and staff cases for Canton Central as of Tuesday.
In a letter to families, the district wrote repairs are expected to begin after underground utilities are marked, and estimated the repair process may cause “large portions” of the campus to be without potable water for up to two days.
BOCES career and technology students and special education students at out-of-district locations will continue to attend their programs.
