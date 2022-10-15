Mary Pennock, English teacher at the Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center, with her new book, "Connection in the Classroom: Education for Humanity." Provided photo.

WATERTOWN — A north country teacher has received an award from New York state for exemplary work with students and her continued learning outside of an education setting.

Mary Pennock teaches English at the Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown and recently received the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. She also recently published a book, “Education in the Classroom: Education for Humanity.” She received a $5,000 stipend in conjunction with the award to use for professional purposes, which she said she wants to use to attend other conferences and teach educators about the skills she discusses in her book.

