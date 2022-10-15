WATERTOWN — A north country teacher has received an award from New York state for exemplary work with students and her continued learning outside of an education setting.
Mary Pennock teaches English at the Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown and recently received the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. She also recently published a book, “Education in the Classroom: Education for Humanity.” She received a $5,000 stipend in conjunction with the award to use for professional purposes, which she said she wants to use to attend other conferences and teach educators about the skills she discusses in her book.
“I want to meet with others in education and community organizations to discuss the issues facing education,” Ms. Pennock said. “I want to contribute ideas and efforts to address the current issues.”
Ms. Pennock, who has been teaching for 22 years, said she was drawn to nominate herself for the award because of her contributions to the education field through her book. “Education in the Classroom” explores ways students and educators can “build relationships, further communication skills and brings them to a point of mutual respect and appreciation for ideas” and is based upon research from a number of fields of study including sociology, psychology and others.
She has presented her book at conferences in the United States and Canada. Ms. Pennock said that “hundreds of participants, a combination of conferences and students,” have proven that the research in her book works “without question.”
Ms. Pennock credits becoming a teacher to her Sackets Harbor High School music teacher, Mary Ellen Powers, who she called a mentor.
“I looked up to her level of professionalism, her ability to draw the very best out of each student,” she said. “I wanted to just be her.”
Ms. Pennock wants to use the stipend from the award to present at other conferences nationally and, perhaps, internationally.
