WATERTOWN — During its meeting last week, the Watertown City School District Board of Education approved a proposed 2021-22 budget of $78,377,057.
Following a budget hearing on May 4, this budget will be voted on by taxpayers on May 18.
The proposed budget is up about $1.37 million from the previous year’s budget. Within the next few weeks, the district will be sending out a newsletter with details on the budget, encouraging community members to tune into the virtual budget hearing.
The hearing will be conducted via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. May 4 prior to the district’s Board of Education meeting to go through the details of the budget for the community ahead of the budget vote on May 18. Meeting link details will be available on the district’s website.
Included in aid as part of the state’s proposed budget, Watertown is set to receive $37,352,890 in foundation aid and $15,979,196 from the American Rescue Plan.
“We’re not all the way back up to full funding quite yet, but it is definitely a step in the right direction from where it has been,” said the district’s Business Manager Joshua Hartshorne. “As it looks, over the next couple of years we should be up to our full funding level. Of course, we don’t have really a whole lot of guidance quite yet, the parameters for spending. We’re starting to think about how we can go about utilizing those funds, but until we get the official word from them, we don’t know exactly how we can work that in.”
An exception to this is the funding from the American Relief Plan, which includes some language in the bill that stipulates around 20% is to go toward learning loss, after school and summer school-type activities.
“Hopefully kids aren’t falling behind, but in the event they have been, we’re looking at the addition of some elementary aides to help that transition,” Mr. Hartshorne. “Last year we had intended on bringing on an additional school resource officer, but we had roughly half as many students in person at that time, so that wasn’t necessary beyond the normal one that we have now; hopefully we can get that additional one for next year.”
As it stands right now, the proposed tax levy is a 1.8% increase. Last year it was a 2.25% increase, so the amount of the increase has gone down from the prior year, Mr. Hartshorne said.
Mr. Hartshorne said the budget will include some additional cafeteria furniture for a number of the elementary schools. While there’s nothing ‘extravagant’ in the budget, he said the district is trying to make sure it’s maximizing the effect of its dollars as far as an academic return on investment.
“Our fund balance, we’re chipping away at that to get it closer to the state level of 4% that they want to see,” Mr. Hartshorne said. “We just did our tax report card, we were at 6.8 last year. We filed it for this year and it’s getting down, the one we just approved and filed is anticipated at 5.2%.”
A supplement to instruction, the district will continue to update its technology, because it is hitting obsolescence on some of the devices it has, Mr. Hartshorne said. In transportation, Mr. Hartshorne expects the district will see an increase in actual expenses this year because, hopefully, there will be some return to normalcy, with things like field trips coming back.
