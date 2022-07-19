City school district refinances a debt

Watertown High School, 1335 Washington St., Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District Board of Education called for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon for the sole purpose of approval to adopt the refunding of a bond resolution. Basically, as District Business Manager Joshua W. Hartshorne put it, the district is refinancing a debt that was issued back in 2012.

According to outgoing District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr, this is something that the district was advised to take care of sooner rather than later because interest rates can change between now and the next regularly scheduled board meeting on Aug. 2. She said the advisors would rather lock things in now at rates that are current because things can change quickly.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.