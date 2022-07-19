WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District Board of Education called for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon for the sole purpose of approval to adopt the refunding of a bond resolution. Basically, as District Business Manager Joshua W. Hartshorne put it, the district is refinancing a debt that was issued back in 2012.
According to outgoing District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr, this is something that the district was advised to take care of sooner rather than later because interest rates can change between now and the next regularly scheduled board meeting on Aug. 2. She said the advisors would rather lock things in now at rates that are current because things can change quickly.
There is an outstanding amount of $4,450,000 of the school district revenue bonds 2012 Series C, dated June 14, 2012. Originally issued in an aggregate principal amount of $11,570,000 and maturing or matured on Sept. 15 annually through 2030.
As stated in the documents posted to the district’s website and the board’s agenda for Tuesday:
“The Refunded Bonds carry interest rates that are higher than interest rates available in the current capital markets. It is now desired to authorize the President of the Board of Education, as Chief Fiscal Officer to refund and refinance the Refunded Bonds in order to achieve lower interest rates and present value debt service savings.”
The resolution was passed unanimously and took effect immediately. The law firm of Trespasz & Marquardt, LLP has been appointed bond counsel for the Refunding Bonds and a copy of the complete text of this resolution, together with all corresponding exhibits, is on file in the office of the district clerk where it is available for public inspection during regular business hours for 20 days following Tuesday’s publication.
