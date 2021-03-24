WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Plan Committee, which includes community members and staff, met last Wednesday for an hour over Zoom and posed the question: What are we really trying to fix?
In answer to that question, district superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr told the Board of Education that what the district is trying to fix is the student experience at Watertown City School District and more specifically, any marginalized students’ experiences.
“What about the experience might be an issue?” she continued. “We talked about all sorts of things; we talked about race, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, different labels [...] the question for this committee to really explore is, do our strategic plan goals respect and foster diversity, equity and inclusion? And so our work with this committee is to really answer that question, and add context for diversity, equity inclusion to the strategic planning goals.”
Ms. LaBarr said this is the place to start because the strategic plan dictates all of the other decisions in the district from purchasing to things that are programmatic.
Addressing what the district already knows to be inequitable instructional practice, creating systems and using data analysis that examine performance from the lens of district-wide programmatic and individual staff and students is all part of the plan.
Really digging into said data and addressing it is hard in one-hour Zoom meetings — the committee has had a few so far and has three more planned — so Ms. LaBarr said other things that the district is planning to do are to develop partnerships and relationships that offer support to students from traditionally underrepresented groups, utilize an equity audit structure to examine curriculum, and revise and reframe where it’s needed.
The district will also train staff on implicit bias and how to facilitate critical conversations in the classroom.
“Those are things that are in progress as we get better and better at creating a positive student experience for every student, that’s the goal,” Ms. LaBarr said.
