WATERTOWN — Community members and parents spoke at Tuesday evening’s Board of Education meeting about last week’s “PRIDE Week at CMS” at Case Middle School.
Rather than promote inclusivity, some parents suggested that the week might have had the opposite effect. They noted that during the Pride week, students were encouraged to wear colors corresponding to aspects of Pride. A local man who, with his wife, raised 10 children who went through the district, and who now has grandchildren within it, voiced his concerns with the week, referencing an occurrence regarding his granddaughter as an example. George W. Nugent mentioned how his granddaughter, 12, had worn a purple shirt on a given day and was “accused of being a lesbian” at school for wearing the wrong shirt on the wrong day.
It was at this time that Board of Education President Maria T. Mesires reminded Mr. Nugent of the Board’s policy regarding public commentary periods and what is and isn’t allowed, especially regarding issues pertaining to specific individuals.
“[...] the color coded week; I personally think it’s divisive and, ironically, intolerant,” Mr. Nugent said as he addressed the Board. “My granddaughter came home and she was crying. I think it opened up an alley for people to bully. I feel like she was bullied because she’s only 12, she didn’t deserve that. She simply wore the wrong color on the wrong day.”
Mr. Nugent, who noted that he has 15 grandchildren currently within the district, also brought up the question of what if a student didn’t want to participate in this Pride week for any reason. He said he believed the themed week to be extraneous to the goal of an education to require people to adhere to something they may not believe.
“The fact that she felt that she was insulted doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with that, it just means she didn’t deserve it,” he said. “I feel it was a program started without a whole lot of thought and it didn’t take into account of the diversity of everybody.”
In a message to the Case community the night before last week’s “PRIDE Week at CMS” began for the beginning of June, Pride Month, Mark L. Taylor, principal at Case, sent out a message via ParentSquare. The message stated that the school was supportive of all students and that homeroom teachers would have small rainbow heart stickers to hand out in the morning.
“They symbolize PRIDE regarding anything that our students are proud of,” Mr. Taylor wrote. “Students may wear them, stick them to a book or backpack, or do nothing with them. This is totally up to them.”
The message went on to share what would be read during the next morning’s announcements for all within the school to hear regarding Pride:
“Pride is not limited to queer people. Pride is for anyone who has something to be proud of, it could be your ethnicity, your race, your work, your sexuality, your gender, your hobby, or even your religion. It’s saddening that people believe it’s just for queer people. For any accomplishment, comes pride.”
District parent Amy Horton also took to the microphone Tuesday evening to express her dismay with how this week was conducted. Like many, she believes it should not have been allowed. In response to concerns, District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr noted that the themed week was not an approved activity by the district or Board. Mrs. Horton acknowledged that the Board and District might not have known about it ahead of time, but said it also didn’t do anything to stop it once made aware.
“Here’s where you feel frustrated that okay, it didn’t come to you for approval, but now you know what’s happening, but yet it’s still continuing,” she said. “It’s okay for us to have one day to celebrate everybody, be inclusive to everybody. But to go to the extent that we have taken it out to, it’s way too much.”
During her allotted time, Mrs. Horton noted how she felt as a parent to receive a message about the Pride week at 8:30 p.m. the night before, stating that it was hurtful. She also stated that she has since spoken with the principal and vice principal but wanted to share with the Board what the week was like from a child’s perspective, what it was like in the hallways.
“It created multiple children wearing Pride flags around the school. Not maybe just one flag, but maybe three flags,” she said. “We have a dress code. That would be a dress code violation. I feel as a parent it should have been addressed. It should have not been allowed. It’s still continuing to be allowed.”
She noted that she had spoken to her son earlier on Tuesday and he had confirmed that there were still multiple kids wearing flags. The Board did not respond to Mrs. Horton’s comments, or those of the others during the comment period Tuesday, per its policy to listen during public comments and take time before assessing and responding to concerns. Mrs. Horton asked the Board to imagine their teenage years, where everything was strange and new, trying to fit in while going through many changes.
“I can speak for multiple children that felt that this week was just terrible, that just being in the hallway has caused such dismay to education,” she said. “I really would have wished that it would have been halted, but it wasn’t, and tomorrow we will still celebrate again. And I’m sure there will still be Pride flags worn again. [...] I would hope that you would have major discussion on this and involve the community so we can be a part of it because I know as a parent, I want to be involved in the schools, and I know many other parents feel the same way.”
