WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District announced three changes to its administrative staff in a news release on Tuesday night.
The first change saw Olivia Roggie being appointed as the new assistant principal at Wiley Intermediate School, effective Wednesday.
The news release states that since 2016, she has been a social studies teacher at Watertown High School.
“Her contributions to student development and academic excellence have been commendable,” the news release states.
Superintendent of Schools Larry C. Schmiegel said he has confidence in Roggie to excel in the new role.
“Ms. Roggie’s transition to Assistant Principal is a testament to her exemplary dedication to education and professional development,” he said in the news release. “Her passion for fostering student success and her extensive background in education make her an outstanding choice for this leadership position.”
The school district says Roggie will have an important role in helping maintain and enhancing their excellence and the student’s well-being.
“Her innovative approach and collaborative spirit will undoubtedly contribute to a thriving educational environment,” the news release states.
Roggie received a Certificate of Advanced Studies in School Administration from SUNY Oswego, and a master’s degree in literacy from SUNY Potsdam.
The school district also announced Jodie Delaney will be the Assistant Special Education Coordinator beginning Sept. 21.
Most recently, Delaney served as the assistant principal at Carthage High School since 2021 and previously served as a school psychologist with the Carthage Central School District.
“Ms. Delaney’s impressive background, encompassing years of experience in education and her unwavering commitment to students, makes her an exceptional choice as our Assistant Special Education Coordinator,” Schmiegel said in the news release. “Her expertise in leadership, school psychology, and a profound understanding of students’ needs will significantly contribute to our district’s continued success.”
Her role as Assistant Special Education Coordinator will see Delaney ensuring high-quality special education services, supporting students’ unique needs, and promoting an inclusive educational environment.
Delaney earned a Certificate of Advanced Studies in School Building and District Leadership, and a master’s degree in school psychology from SUNY Oswego.
Roger Adams will serve as the new executive principal at Watertown High School effective Wednesday.
Most recently, Adams served as the school district’s interim superintendent.
“Mr. Adams’ outstanding leadership qualities and his deep understanding of our district’s mission make him the ideal candidate for the position of Executive Principal at Watertown High School,” Schmiegel said in the news release. “His commitment to academic excellence and fostering a nurturing educational environment will undoubtedly inspire both students and staff.”
Adams’ role as executive principal will be guiding the district’s academic vision, ensuring a safe inclusive learning environment, as well as empowering students.
