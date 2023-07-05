WATERTOWN — Watertown City School District has announced a slew of changes to administration staff for the 2023-24 school year.
Chad Fairchild, the now former principal of Watertown High School, will be the new principal of H.T. Wiley Intermediate School.
Leslie Atkinson will serve as interim principal of Watertown High School, and Thomas Nabinger was appointed the new principal of Starbuck Elementary School.
A news release from the school district says that Fairchild will be leading with passion and vision, and have a student-centered approach.
“I am honored to join the H.T. Wiley Intermediate School community and work alongside dedicated educators and staff,” Fairchild said in the news release. “I am committed to building upon the school’s strong foundation and ensuring that every student receives an exceptional education that prepares them for success in the future.”
Superintendent Larry C. Schmiegel, who started in the district in May, was excited about the appointment of Fairchild to H.T. Wiley Intermediate School.
“Mr. Fairchild has a proven ability to inspire students, engage families, and lead with integrity,” Schmiegel said in the news release. “He brings valuable experience and a fresh perspective to H.T. Wiley Intermediate School. We are confident that Mr. Fairchild will build upon the school’s achievements and continue to elevate the learning experience for our students.”
Fairchild earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees at SUNY Potsdam and his certificate of advanced study in educational leadership at SUNY Oswego. He worked as a foreign language teacher at the high school for more than 20 years, and was previously an administrator at Wiley, Knickerbocker Elementary School and Starbuck Elementary School.
The school district said in the news release that because of the appointment of Fairchild, Atkinson was selected to be interim principal of Watertown High School. She served as high school principal from 2013 to 2018 before moving into a role in communications, New York State Arts Standards and overseeing many grants for the school district.
“With her wealth of experience and expertise, we are confident in Mrs. Atkinson’s ability to guide our school community through this transition and maintain our commitment to excellence,” the news release reads.
Atkinson will oversee the day-to-day operations of the high school, ensure a smooth continuation of educational programs, extracurricular activities and student support services as the district prepares for the 2023-24 school year.
“I am honored and excited to serve as the Interim High School Principal at Watertown High School,” Atkinson said in the release. “I am committed to maintaining the exceptional learning environment our school community has built, and I look forward to working collaboratively with students, parents, and staff to ensure a successful transition period.”
Atkinson graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton and earned her Bachelor of Arts and a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership. She also has a Master of Science in journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. She was formerly principal of the high school.
“The Watertown City School District community is grateful for Mrs. Atkinson’s willingness to assume this vital role and is confident in her ability to lead with integrity and excellence,” the news release reads.
Nabinger was previously serving as principal on special assignment at Watertown High School and the school district says he demonstrated exceptional leadership skills as well as a commitment to student success and a deep understanding of instructional best practices.
Nabinger aims to foster a positive and inclusive learning environment, where students feel valued, supported, and motivated in order to excel academically and personally.
“I am honored to join the Starbuck Elementary School community and serve as its principal,” he said. “I am committed to building upon the school’s strong foundation and collaborating with the staff, families, and community to create a student-centered learning environment that promotes academic growth and social-emotional well-being.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in education from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science in education from SUNY Cortland. He received a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from Syracuse University.
“The Watertown City School District community is excited about the leadership that Mr. Nabinger will bring to Starbuck Elementary School,” the news release reads. “His passion for education and unwavering dedication to fostering a positive learning environment will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of the school.”
