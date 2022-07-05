WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District’s Board of Education approved dozens of appointments during its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday night, including interim superintendent, school board president, school dentist and claims officer.
Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr will be retiring at the end of August, after having held the post for the past five years. She’s been with the district for 35 years. Former Indian River Superintendent James Kettrick was named interim superintendent. Mr. Kettrick became superintendent of Indian River in 2006 and retired in 2018 after 40 years of service to the district. He will assume the position of interim superintendent for Watertown Sept. 1 and remain until his contract expires at the end of November, subject to mutual extensions.
The search is on for a permanent replacement for Mrs. LaBarr, a process which typically takes five months, according to Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services Superintendent Stephen J. Todd, who has been aiding the district in the search.
“I think as an organization, we’re stronger when we have the input from all the stakeholders, and we’re just one part of that,” said newly elected school board Vice President Rande S. Richardson. “As we move forward and make one of the most consequential decisions for the district, which is the hiring of the superintendent, we’re going to want the input from all stakeholders. And I think that’s a trend you’re going to see moving forward.”
Tuesday’s meeting began with an administration of oath from District Clerk Michelle Gravelle. Newly elected board members and Mrs. LaBarr took oaths. Jason Harrington and Mr. Richardson, respectively, were elected president and vice president of the school board for 2022-23. Mr. Harrington replaces Maria T. Mesires as president.
The board also approved appointments for a data privacy officer, insurance consultant, school pesticide representative, attendance officers, Americans With Disabilities and 504 Plan coordinator, Medicaid compliance officer, claims auditor and more.
Later in the meeting, Mr. Harrington began a discussion on livestreaming the board’s meetings. Livestreaming was set to end, but due to community response and in the interest of transparency, the decision was reversed and livestreaming will continue for the foreseeable future. It will likely be reevaluated in about six months.
“The decision to terminate broadcasting board of education meetings was not intended to discourage transparency or disrupt communication within the district,” Mr. Harrington said. “However, in hindsight, I understand the frustrations stemming from this decision. And I personally would like to thank the public for their comments and reverse my position on livestreaming.”
Many board members followed suit, citing the importance of transparency and accessibility, though Ms. Mesires said her position remained unchanged.
Following a public hearing during the board’s last meeting, the board also approved the district’s safety plan, which includes technological updates such as background-checking technology for when visitors check in to the district’s buildings.
“I think the future is bright,” Mr. Harrington said after Tuesday’s meeting. “I think having people come here and really become involved and ask questions, topics like that would not be dug into if those people hadn’t. That’s only going to make us stronger, and I think that that’s very important.”
Following his and Mr. Harrington’s appointments Tuesday, Mr. Richardson said members work well together as a team, which will only continue to help moving forward.
“We as a team have different perspectives, we come from different backgrounds, but that’s what you want on a board,” he said. “I would also say that as school board members, we’re members of the community, many of us are parents. I think we view our role here not just as school board members, but members of the community and stakeholders separate from our role as school board members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.