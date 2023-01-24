WATERTOWN – The Watertown City School District Board of Education has named Roger W. Adams as the new interim superintendent of the district.
Mr. Adams will replace current interim Superintendent James Kettrick when his contract expires on Friday.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 1:27 am
The Watertown position became vacant when Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr retired last June and Mr. Kettrick has been the interim since.
“Mr. Adams had made notice that he was available and given his history with Indian River and the fact that he maintains residency up here, it was a relatively simple decision,” Board of Education President Jason Harrington said.
Mr. Adams became Indian River’s superintendent in 1999 when he was 48 years old, after the district conducted a six-month search to fill the position. Formerly, he headed the 1,200-student Unadilla Valley Central School District in New Berlin. He retired in 2006 and Mr. Kettrick then took over as superintendent.
Mr. Adams’ contract with the school district is from Jan. 28 through April 1 subject to mutual extension or earlier termination.
It is anticipated that Mr. Adams will remain interim superintendent until a permanent superintendent takes over. The three finalists for the position are Robert N. Finster, superintendent of Harrisville Central School District; Thomas Jennings, superintendent of Pulaski Academy and Central School District; and Larry C. Schmiegel, a high school principal with the Monroe County School District in Key West, Florida.
Staff Writer
