WATERTOWN — When voters receive their ballots for the Watertown City School District’s 2020-21 budget, they will be asked to approve a $77 million plan that increases spending by .45 percent and raises the tax levy by 2.25 percent.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person voting on this year’s budget. Ballots will be mailed to all qualified voters and must be received by the district clerk by 5 p.m. on June 9.
The district is proposing a $77,006,009 spending plan for 2020-21, a $344,275 increase over 2019-20’s budgeted amount of $76,661,734.
The tax levy, or the amount to be raised through property taxes, will be $16,710,509, a $363,713 rise over this year’s $16,342,796.
The estimated tax rate for property owners within the city of Watertown will be $10.74 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 20 cent, or 1.9 percent, increase from $10.54 in 2019-20. The average school tax bill within the city, not including any state School Tax Relief (STAR) program exemptions, will be an estimated $1,074.
Tax rates for district municipalities outside the city, including the towns of LeRay, Pamelia, Rutland and Watertown, vary depending on the municipality. The final tax rates will not be known until state equalization rates are set in August.
Voters will also be asked to approve a proposition that will provide $75,000 annually for the support and maintenance of the Flower Memorial Library. These funds, raised by the annual levy of a tax on district property owners, will be considered separate and apart from the annual school district budget. If approved, any future modifications to the annual levy would require a new vote on the matter.
According to district Superintendent Patricia LaBarr, Flower Library officials approached the district last summer about the proposition. They were starting to explore the idea because they were looking to fill a void in funding.
Libraries can request funds from school district taxpayers by asking them to vote on a resolution that’s placed on the annual school district budget. And then taxpayers pay an amount for the library based on their assessed property value, just like they do for school taxes.
If approved by district taxpayers, the money would be used for items like books and DVDs, according to Yvonne Reff, the library’s director.
“New York state education law allows us to put a proposition along with the school ballot so the school acts as the mechanism for the vote and the counting and all that; we’re one of the last libraries in the county to use this source of funding,” she said. “Over the last ten years, the city financial situation has gotten worse and worse. We have a little over a million dollar budget, but most of it goes to salaries and the building. So anytime there was a cut required because of the city budget, it happened to books and other items.”
At one point, according to Mrs. Reff, funding for books and other things went down to zero. After these last few recent budget discussions, $10,000 is set to be put back, but that also includes eBooks. The library will have to spend $8,000 of it to pay for the eBooks because they’re part of the North Country Library System, so the $2,000 left won’t go very far, which is why the library decided to go on the district’s ballot to cover the cost of additional materials.
“That gives everybody the opportunity to say, ‘Yes, the library’s important to me, yes, I’m willing to pay less than $5 per $100,000 assessed value for the library to buy materials,’” Mrs. Reff said. “If you look at your county taxes or any of your other taxes and you go, ‘Wow, I can support the library for less than $5 a year,’ which is less than a fifth of a book then, you know, it seems like a good thing. We don’t charge people. We’re chartered to serve the city of Watertown, but if you come from the town of Watertown, no problem. You’re welcome at our library.”
According to Ms. LaBarr, one of the curve balls recently thrown by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo at school districts, was back on May 1 when he announced under executive order that all school districts would conduct their school board election and budget votes through absentee ballots.
Right now, the district is estimating it will cost the district about $35,000 to comply with the order. Ms. LaBarr is hopeful that by early next week, all qualified voters will receive their ballots.
Reminder postcards will be sent out June 3 to qualified voters, as well as postcards with basic information such as when the budget hearing will be and the definition of a qualified voter.
“It was kind of template language about all households would receive at least one ballot,” Ms. LaBarr said. “We made the decision to give all of our qualified voters a ballot. We have sent out 14,247 ballots out to our qualified voters, and we’re pretty proud of that.”
According to the district’s business manager, Joshua Hartshorne, the district’s 2020-21 budget has been a seven-month process, and ultimately, the district is happy with how it turned out.
This year, according to Mr. Hartshorne, the district plans on investing in 18 new positions — made up of kindergarten aides and psychologists, to focus on the social and emotional needs of students along with another school resource officer.
This year’s capital outlay project will be allotted for pool repairs because the current pool at Watertown High School still has some of the original piping and drains, which Mr. Hartshorne said are in bad condition.
Mr. Hartshorne has created chart breakdowns of the budget on the district’s website under the business office page where voters can learn more before they send in their ballots. For those without internet access, they will be allowed to go into the district office and take a look at the 94-page budget book after calling ahead.
“With everything going on with COVID, we opted not to go for the full tax levy that we could have, which was over 3 percent,” he said. “We opted to go for two and a quarter just because of the economic environment and uncertainty with everybody.”
Also on the ballot will be the four candidates running for two open seats on the district’s Board of Education, each of which will be a three year term. The candidates are incumbents Jason B. Harrington and Maria T. Mesires, along with newcomers Milagros “Milly” Smith and Lorie L. Converse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.