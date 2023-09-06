Watertown schools join lawsuit against social media companies

Watertown High School, 1335 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District Board of Education approved a resolution Tuesday night to participate in a class-action lawsuit against social media companies, including Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube/Google.

A letter from the district’s law firm, Ferrara Fiorenza PC, states that this lawsuit is the same type of suit that was filed by districts against Juul Labs Inc. and Altria in order to address vaping.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.