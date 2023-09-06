WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District Board of Education approved a resolution Tuesday night to participate in a class-action lawsuit against social media companies, including Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube/Google.
A letter from the district’s law firm, Ferrara Fiorenza PC, states that this lawsuit is the same type of suit that was filed by districts against Juul Labs Inc. and Altria in order to address vaping.
The lawsuit against the social media sites, which was filed in a federal court in California, is a “mass tort” suit, which means that school districts across the country are joining, not just Watertown.
The letter from the district’s law firm says that the suit alleges social media addiction and the resulting mental health crisis has made schools hire additional mental health professionals; develop lesson plans on social media harms; provide more training for educators, staff, and the community; address property damage caused by mentally anguished students; increase disciplinary measures; address bullying, harassment, and threats; take away electronic devices; tell parents and guardians of students’ behavioral issues and attendance; investigate and respond to threats to threats made on social media; and needing to update student handbooks and school policies.
“Over the years, school districts, our taxpayers have had to pay increased costs for social workers in our schools, school counselors, psychiatrists, etc., and the idea with this class action lawsuit is that, if won, it would help districts recoup some of the dollars that were spent on those additional services as related to youth and their mental health,” Superintendent Larry C. Schmiegel said.
There is no out-of-pocket cost to the district. If the school districts win, 33% of the winnings will be devoted to paying for legal expenses. If they lose, the legal expenses will be covered by the law firms that are putting the suit together.
Schmiegel said that during his career in education, there have definitely been times when staff members of a school district have dealt with a student’s mental health issue that was directly tied to technology and cyber bullying.
“It does take away from the learning environment, but more importantly, it has negative impacts on our kids,” he said.
He said that there are positives to social media and cellphones, but there are concerns with adolescent’s brains that aren’t fully developed.
Schmiegel also said that needs are going down in terms of grade levels, saying that issues that typically would’ve been seen at the high school level are being seen at the middle school level, and then those are being trickled down to the intermediate and elementary level of schooling.
It is unclear how much the school would receive if the suit is successful or how long the process could take.
“I think it’s an opportunity for us to point out to our community that we recognize the benefits of social media, but we also identify that there are some negative attributes to social media and our kids using them at young ages,” Schmiegel said. “We want to be on the forefront of what is going on with our youth and making sure that we have the appropriate services in place, but also recognizing what our taxpayers do by paying their school taxes, and wanting to make sure that we’re being financially responsible, and if this is an opportunity to recoup some of those dollars that people paid in via taxes, and to maximize what we’re doing here at the school district. I think it’s a win-win.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.