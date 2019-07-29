WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District experienced “an event” with its computer network and systems on July 27.
According to the district’s Facebook page, its taking “remedial and corrective measures” to secure its critical computer networks and infrastructure.
The district is working with local, state and federal agencies in the upcoming days to work through the matter quickly.
