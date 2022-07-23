WATERTOWN — Watertown City School District’s 2022-2023 prekindergarten enrollment is still open and will remain so on a rolling basis.
High-quality, full-day prekindergarten is available in neighborhood elementary schools and seven community-based organizations.
Research shows that high-quality prekindergarten increases the likelihood for success in school and life.
Programming in prekindergarten is “developmentally appropriate,” respecting the age and unique needs of each child, according to the district, and the classroom experience for students includes a mix of structure and flexibility, helping children form good habits and social skills while also providing them opportunities to make choices, explore, and be creative as they learn through play.
Wanting to get in as many kids as they can, according to Elizabeth A. Maurer, prekindergarten administrator, the district still hasn’t hit the numbers needed for pre-K, and will take as many applications as it can get. There are 144 spots for 3-year-olds and 244 total spots for 4-year-olds for the upcoming school year.
Applications are available online or may be picked up in person at the Watertown Learning Center at 532 South Massey St. Those interested can access the 3 Year Old Prekindergarten Application at https://bit.ly/3PdiKJS, or the 4 Year Old Prekindergarten Application at https://bit.ly/3RDu1Vf.
According to Stacey Eger Converse, assistant superintendent for curriculum & instruction, as of June 1 last year, there were 128 3-year-olds enrolled, as well as 31 4-year-olds enrolled for half days and 203 4-year-olds enrolled for full days.
Those who apply will get a choice of top schools for their children to attend and will receive placement lottery-style, with the district trying to give them their top choices if possible, depending on space at each school.
