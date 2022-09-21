WATERTOWN — Amid the sunshine and hustle and bustle of Wednesday’s farmers market, under the canopy of Watertown’s City Hall, the Alliance for Better Communities invited community members to join together for a Community Recovery Action Day event in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day.
Dozens gathered for the annual event, which included city and county officials, friends and family members of those who have been lost to addiction, individuals in recovery, representatives of local agencies and more.
From 2020 to date in 2022, Jefferson County has lost 77 lives to overdoses, and many more are struggling with opiate addiction, the stigma associated with it, and feelings of hopelessness, officials said. Addiction can be perceived as deserved or shameful, leaving families and friends to grieve in silence, or forcing people with addictions to be alone in their recovery. To draw attention to the destructive nature of substance abuse and addiction, the event provides awareness and information about addiction; provides resources on where to get help for someone who is currently struggling with addiction; and provides a place of healing and remembrance for those who have lost loved ones due to addiction.
Recovering from her own addiction, Amanda Loomis Serrano has been sober for more than 10 years following 25 years of active addiction, and she said she has lost her entire family to the disease.
“Unfortunately, I came from a family that it was part of the lifestyle; sometimes you really are a product of your environment, but the community can help change that,” she said. “It wasn’t my family that helped me get clean and care about me ... you guys don’t realize the impact that you have on individuals.”
Saying that it is ridiculous that she has lost more people than she can count and has nobody to represent those people, she said she will attend every overdose and drug awareness event to remember friends and family she’s lost.
“I need everybody in this community to push the Narcan — just because you say yes, I want to be Narcan trained does not mean that you know somebody that has a substance use problem or a person that injects drugs,” she said. “If we know people are dying, then why not carry Narcan? It literally is that simple.”
As well as hearing from a host of speakers, including master of ceremonies Stephen A. Jennings, chair of the Alliance for Better Communities; Patrick Jareo, vice chair of the Jefferson County Legislature; a representative for Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown; Kristyna S. Mills, Jefferson County district attorney; Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill; City Council member Patrick Hickey and city Police Chief Charles Donoghue, family members were given the opportunity to speak about lost loved ones, those still in active addiction, or those who are doing well in recovery. Persons in recovery, like Amanda and local recovery coach and person in long term recovery Grant Robinson, were invited to speak about their personal journeys and offer support and encouragement to those still struggling.
“We have over 200 individuals and agencies in our coalition working across all sectors to try to address the scourge on our community and we’re doing great work,” Mr. Jennings said. “I remember just a few years ago, we didn’t really have as much resources as we have now. And we’re really trying to be out there and help people recover from this terrible epidemic in our community.”
New this year was an outreach effort following the event where a group of about 10 individuals went to a local housing complex and offered recovery bags and resources to residents. Each recovery bag contains a lockbox, a COVID-19 test, a Deterra bag to dispose of drugs safely, and resource materials. Narcan training was also available on demand right there on the doorsteps and harm reduction kits were offered to anybody who would like to receive one either for themselves or for a loved one who is using. The harm reduction bags consist of fentanyl testing strips, instructions on how to properly test the drugs, a pair of gloves and lip balm as well as first aid kit with bandages and antiseptics.
In 2020, during the first year of the COVID pandemic, the community experienced the consequences of an unprecedented heroin and fentanyl crisis which claimed the lives of 34 people. The next year, the total only fell by two. Many families are struggling to incorporate unspeakable losses. Too often, still, substance use disorders are perceived as deserved and shameful, leaving families and friends to grieve in silence or people with substance use disorders alone in their struggles to recovery.
Community members were encouraged to sign butterflies Wednesday in memory of their deceased loved ones, as well as a banner where people could write messages of encouragement or remembrance. Musical interludes for the event were provided by local artist Fyne Print Williams.
Russell Hohol attended the event for the first time Wednesday and wrote his friend Auggie’s name on a remembrance butterfly.
“[He] actually overdosed on heroin and that happened in front of me; I didn’t really realize it till later on,” Mr. Hohol said. “I tried saving him but it was already too late.”
Noting that his friend died of an overdose on April 20, 2020, Mr. Hohol said he believes it’s of the utmost importance to hold events like Wednesday’s in remembrance and moving forward to help educate and bring awareness that it can happen to anyone.
Local mother Lisa Jones, joined at the event by her son Trevor, spoke at the annual event for the first time Wednesday, though she has been active in the community for years, raising awareness whenever she can.
“There were 24 deaths in 2021 of fentanyl, and she was one,” she said of her daughter, Lisha M. Skeldon. “That’s a lot for our community; it’s here and you can’t ignore it.”
Lisha was just 28 years old when she died, leaving behind three young children and countless friends and family members.
Always trying to get the word out there, Lisa said she could have very well stopped when Lisha passed away, but with so many impressionable children out here, she questioned who would speak up for them if she didn’t.
“I put myself out there, my family and my grandchildren, to advocate for everybody to save one person,” she said. “That’s our goal, and it should be our goal as a community.”
Another mother who knows what it feels like to lose an adult child to addiction, Anita Seefried-Brown, of the Alliance for Better Communities, noted that the stigma surrounding addiction really perpetuates the pain both to the family and to the individual who is in active use, Family members come to look at the person in active use in a negative light and the person who is actively using looks at themselves in a negative light, she said. Oftentimes, what happens is neither the person in active use nor the family seeks the help that they so desperately need and should have, she said.
Having a love for dandelions, Lisa said Lisha would tell her they’re nothing but weeds. She said her daughter told her once that every time she saw a “wish-making weed,” she thought of Lisa. After that, Lisha was her one wish. Now that she’s gone, Lisa said she wishes to save just one.
“She was in our city for 48 hours; two days, city of Watertown. Two days and she was gone,” Lisa said. “What I’m here for is to bring awareness to the drug situation in our city. ... Watertown, I’m not going away and I will not stop preaching. I will not let you forget Lisha or the other 23 fentanyl overdoses in 2021. Now I’m asking you all to step up and help me spread awareness, advocate and end the stigma and shame. I challenge each and every one of you to step up — together we can make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.