WATERTOWN — Despite the drizzly weather Tuesday, community members loaded up the trolley outside the Laura Whitney State Farm office on Coffeen Street with backpacks and school supplies for the Community Action Planning Council to give out to those in need.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., DJs from Community Broadcasters took turns broadcasting live on site during the event before the donations were driven to the CAPC.

