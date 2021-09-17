WATERTOWN — Terry E. Freeman, lead counselor for Watertown City School District grades 7 through 12, now based at Case Middle School, has been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a recipient of the 2021 Yale Educator Award.
The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes educators from around the world who support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and achieve excellence.
Of this year’s 305 nominees, who represent 38 U.S. states and 17 countries, 50 teachers and 21 counselors were selected to receive the award. Students were invited to nominate high school educators, and a committee of Yale admissions officers reviewed each nomination individually and designated recipients. Former Watertown student Tuyen Huynh, now a freshman at Yale, nominated Mr. Freeman for the award.
“I was floored that a student would take the time from their freshman year and nominate me; I was truly humbled,” Mr. Freeman said. “I really want to express how grateful I am for Tuyen and getting into Yale, he will be a very successful young man.”
Mr. Freeman had no idea he had been nominated for the award until he received a notice from Yale that he’d soon receive a package with the award in it. The ironic part of it all is Tuyen was never one of Mr. Freeman’s assigned students, who are assigned based on last names.
Instead, while he was a student, he would go around to everybody and ask questions about things like college admissions and applications, and because Mr. Freeman had a lot of experience at the secondary level with college admissions, Tuyen started gravitating toward him and asking more questions. The two also worked together on Tuyen’s essay for his application.
As heartwarming as receiving this award is based on Tuyen’s nomination, Mr. Freeman said it also kind of saddens him to be at Case now because he feels like one of his areas of expertise was helping students get to where they wanted to be.
“I’ve been 25 years with this district, and it takes a while to build some of those relationships with admissions offices, students and families, and build a reputation, so it’s kind of sad in that respect,” Mr. Freeman said. “I don’t get to work with students on those skills that I had honed, but this is a new chapter and a new challenge, so onward we go.”
Now in his second year at Case, he previously worked in the high school for 24 years. While his role has changed a bit since the move, he has been in monthly meetings with the seventh and eighth grade and high school counselors, because as they transition students between the two buildings, they are trying to get them prepared for graduation and get them ready for whatever their choices are once they finish their secondary education.
“We discuss any issues going on with our students that we may see, or particular families that may need some assistance and anything like that, any situations evolving in our community that are impacting our students so that we can better assist our students,” he said.
During COVID, Mr. Freeman tried to do Zoom meetings with students. Because he hadn’t had any connections with them beforehand, he said it was like making a cold insurance call or trying to sell an extended warranty because they had never been in the building. They were completely virtual and had never met him.
Due to those nonexistent connections, Mr. Freeman and his department have spent this week, and will continue next week, taking all middle school students to Camp Oswegatchie, where they have a low ropes course and team building exercises to try and help students develop peer relationships.
“It is really eye opening to see how they’re challenged in maintaining eye contact and communicating with each other and even in some cases stating their names loud enough for people to hear it,” Mr. Freeman said. “I think that social interaction is so important, and the team building exercises that they’re doing are very helpful.”
With COVID complicating things and his position with Case still being new, Mr. Freeman reflected on his years with the high school and said one of the most enjoyable aspects was helping students get to where they wanted to be once they completed high school. He said it was nice to get them on their path to what they wanted to do, to see them mature and make those decisions — even knowing that they may change them later on.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to work with young people,” Mr. Freeman said of his career and what keeps him coming back each year. “It’s a great experience to work with young people and watch them grow and develop and have them attain success. Helping students meet their goals and be successful is just extremely rewarding to me.”
