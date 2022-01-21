WATERTOWN — Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr wrote Thursday in a message to families that the decision had been made to close schools Friday, due to anticipated sub-zero wind chills an unavoidable shortage of staff.
Due to rising COVID cases affecting multiple departments, it would not have been possible to staff all necessary positions, making a closure all the more necessary, even if sub-zero temperatures were not at play. On Thursday, Mrs. LaBarr said the district had 106 people out, with 33 of those positions left unfilled. Thursday was also a day the district tested its unvaccinated staff, resulting in more positives.
“It wasn’t just about 14 in a day because we’ve had days where there’s been 14 or 15, but if they all hit the same department, that’s where you have the problem,” she said. “When I look at the number of teachers yesterday that weren’t covered, there was a good handful of classroom teachers. It’s a combination of classroom teachers, teacher aides, teacher assistants, food service workers, nursing staff, and then you take a look at outside of the school because we contract with the buses. Right now our bus drivers are doing OK, but there have been days where we’ve been really close.”
If positive cases continue to come in at higher rates, a switch to remote learning for the district will become more of a possibility, Mrs. LaBarr said. Thursday evening, the district had been debating a two-hour delay for Friday due to weather concerns, but the weather was so cold even after two hours that schools would not have been open anyway, she said.
Main areas of concern for the district this year have been food service, nursing staff, bus drivers and teaching staff. With teaching staff, the district worked out an agreement with its teachers’ union that if necessary, teachers would volunteer to work through their planning periods and cover another classroom. According to Mrs. LaBarr, teachers have done that in different pockets in different schools, often easier at the high school and middle school levels, though it’s been offered in all of the buildings.
“We also have a lot of other people that teach supplemental programs that if need be, we pull them from one of their programs and they substitute in for a classroom teacher,” she said. “So depending on the area, we’ve done extremely well this year with everybody pitching in and helping each other out.”
Mrs. LaBarr said this strategy wouldn’t even have been enough to keep the schools open due to the shortage of available staff across key departments, but teamwork and being flexibility with recently updated guidance have helped the district avoid closures.
She said there have been days the district has had to take a substitute teacher in one building and move that substitute to a different building, likening staffing to a puzzle that’s constantly being worked on — because the goal is to have kids in school.
“The good news is we are expecting a lot of people to return on Monday,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “So far, Monday is looking really good, but I’ll monitor that all weekend long just to make sure that we are where we need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.