WATERTOWN — During Tuesday night’s Watertown City School District Board of Education meeting, Watertown High School principal Chad Fairchild presented the board with the plan for the graduation of the Class of 2021 and other efforts to make the end of the year memorable for seniors.
The first way the district hopes to connect with seniors and get them ready and excited for graduation is through yard signs that it purchased for each of the 230 graduating seniors. The signs were delivered to homes by 26 staff and faculty volunteers Wednesday in order to give a personal touch.
The next treat for seniors comes in the form of a trip to Six Flags Darien Lake on June 12, with no cost to students for transportation, a meal and access to rides. The following Monday, June 14, will be a Class Day celebration if it’s not raining, where seniors can gather together outside to throw frisbees, listen to music, play cornhole, and engage in a number of safe, outdoor activities, as well as a picnic lunch. They will then gather in the school’s auditorium for the traditional Class Day video presentation.
As with last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, prom is still not able to be held. Instead, the district is hoping for feedback from seniors to gauge interest in potential alternative plans. When it came to graduation, the messages gathered from seniors during different lunch breaks were clear: they don’t want graduation broken up, they want to be able to stay together and graduate with friends.
“The other piece that was really important, we want them to have some family there,” said Mr. Fairchild. “So how can we give every kid four guests to be able to come, how can we make that happen? Last week we got this fabulous news: the state loosened things up a little bit and said if the students are on the field, and everybody else is in bleachers, those students don’t have to count for the 500 person attendance cap.”
Because the event will be held outside with 500 or less people in attendance, the district was told it will not need to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests within 72 hours of the event for guests to attend.
Last year, the district planned graduation with very restrictive regulations, and has used a lot of the ideas that were successful from last year, as well as feedback from parents, staff, and families about what they enjoyed, in planning for this year. One thing that’s a bit non-traditional for the district is it will be holding graduation on Friday, June 25.
Like last year, it will kick off with a car parade leaving from the Samaritan medical complex at 5:30 p.m. All of the graduates will be in their vehicles with their four family members that are allowed in the graduation event. This year, the district hopes to be able to have the parade route lined so other family members or neighbors that want to line in the street can do that as the cars pass by. Graduates will be dropped off right at the beginning of the turf, possibly with a red carpet to walk as they enter the graduation space.
“Students will be there in the center the whole time for the graduation ceremony, and their invitees will have their cards, and if they’re in the first half of the alphabet, however that divides for the total number of 230 students that are graduating, the first half gets to go in for the first half,” Mr. Fairchild said. “They will get to watch their graduate walk the stage, get their diploma, shake hands, maybe sanitize between or have gloves on, take some pictures — we’ll have a professional photographer there — and we’ll also have a spot for where they can take pictures with parents.”
He noted that the district really wants families to have time to capture those memories on this very important day for their students. When the families are in there with their group, they will be asked to go in one way and out the other. Mr. Fairchild said there are a lot of details still to be worked through, but the district has a lot of great people thinking outside the box for graduation.
