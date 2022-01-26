WATERTOWN — Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr on Tuesday announced that Case Middle School administration had been alerted to a social media post on Instagram that raised safety concerns.
In an update Wednesday on ParentSquare, another message stated that a threat designating a future date had been posted to the social media platform. Upon viewing the alleged threat, students notified their school resource officer, Amanda Mackey, who in turn notified Case administration and started an investigation. The school resource officer worked directly with the Watertown Police Department Criminal Investigation Division as it is the district’s practice to alert police when it is made aware of threats, whether by social media or word of mouth.
The investigation concluded Wednesday morning and Mrs. LaBarr said the student responsible for the incident will face disciplinary consequences. As this is a disciplinary matter, she said no further details will be forthcoming.
“Please be assured that all such incidents are approached with the seriousness they warrant, in light of student safety,” Mrs. LaBarr wrote to families. “Those who make such a threat, regardless of intention, will face the highest consequences. Neither the student Code of Conduct nor law enforcement tolerates threats made to our schools.”
Mrs. LaBarr asked that families speak with their children about the seriousness and consequences of making threats toward a school or an individual, along with the importance of reporting the source to the proper authorities, and assure them that their safety is the district’s priority. Threats made toward a school or an individual on social media most often result in suspensions or arrests, and can rise to the level of a federal crime, the message stated.
“The Watertown City School District takes its responsibility to keep students safe in the highest regard,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “I applaud the students for bringing the threatening post to the attention of law enforcement. Additionally, I commend Officer Mackey and Case Middle School administrators for resolving this matter in a timely fashion.”
