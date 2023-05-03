WATERTOWN — The Watertown Education Association is asking the school board to seriously consider hiring additional staff so more students are in classes instead of study halls.
The $92 million budget for 2023-24, which was approved by the Watertown City School District Board of Education April 18, will go to voters May 16. The public hearing on the budget was held before the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin Todd, union president, said that when he started in 2006, there were 374 members of his bargaining unit. That number decreased to 303 by 2012, and he said they have worked their way back and he now represents 355 members.
He said the drop by 2012 was because the years 2009, 2010 and 2011 were “a financial disaster” and state aid was cut.
“There’s a lot of need,” he said. “I’m here asking that you consider staffing, like seriously consider staffing, it really is like the potholes out in the parking lot. We’re asked to do more, we’re asked to do more with less.”
When he started working at Case Middle School, Mr. Todd said there were six teams. Now they are down to five. He first taught five classes a day, he now teaches six.
“But I look at kids sitting in study hall and it kind of breaks my heart when they should be in classes learning,” he said.
In the budget, the largest increase in expenditures is in instruction, about $5 million. Regular school instruction costs will rise $3.8 million and costs for programs for students with disabilities will rise $724,500.
Joshua Hartshorne, the district’s business manager, said the largest expense is payroll, which is about $40 million.
That will see typical increases associated with items such as contractual raises, longevity pay and other stipends, along with increases in health insurance and other benefit costs.
The largest source of revenue for the district comes from basic state aid, which will increase by $9,449,487, or 19.28% in the coming year.
Assistant Superintendent for Personnel Tina Lane could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The public vote will be held from noon to 9 p.m. May 16 with voting locations in the gymnasium at North Elementary School for voters residing north of the Black River and within the district in the towns of LeRay and Pamelia.
Voters who reside south of the Black River and in the towns of Rutland and Watertown will vote in the chorus room at Watertown High School.
In addition to the budget, voters will be deciding on spending $1.4 million for a capital improvement project at Watertown High School and turf field improvements.
Three school board members will be elected out of a field of six candidates, including Damita J. Smith, Jason B. Harrington, Milagros C. “Milly” Smith, John A. Cain III, Tina M. Fluno and Kelly S. Bragger. Two of the three seats will be three-year terms, while the third seat will be filled by the third-highest vote-getter to fill the remainder of a term that expires in June 2024.
