WATERTOWN — Since switching from IHC to Watertown High going into her junior year, Sophia L. Renzi has made many discoveries about herself and her passions.
According to Sophia, attending Watertown has opened her up to many different types of people and has really taken her out of her shell, making her more apt to talk to those she doesn’t know.
“It’s really just given me a better social aspect to my life where I can see people and say hi to them and feel comfortable around new people,’ she said. “Which is going to be helpful for me going to college where there’s thousands of people I’ve never met before.”
In the fall, Sophia will be attending the College of the Holy Cross, a private, Jesuit liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, about 40 miles west of Boston. Sophia has yet to officially declare her major, going in undecided for now, but is hoping to do either bio and psychology as a double major or have one be the major and the other a minor, with the ultimate goal to eventually become a pediatrician.
While she has always been interested in the medical field, it wasn’t until a recent internship with Watertown Pediatrics through her New Visions class at BOCES where she realized that was what she wanted to spend her life doing.
“It was just an amazing opportunity to sit in with the doctors, talk with them, and they even let me go around and talk with patients and families,” she said. “I just knew exactly that’s what I wanted to spend my life doing; doing what they do, helping kids in that age group.”
Sophia said the main reason she even did New Visions was because they allow students to do internships during the school year, which she described as helpful because now she isn’t going into college blind.
“I’m not worrying about do I want to become a nurse or a PA, do I want to become a doctor?” she said. “I know exactly what my track is going to be, I know exactly what my classes are going to be in college to fulfill that. It’s just really helpful to have a baseline for what your next steps are going to be in the coming years.”
With her next step after graduation quickly approaching, Sophia said she feels confident in her abilities to go smoothly through the upcoming workload though, to her, she said it still kind of feels like she’s a sophomore like she was when COVID first hit, like the past few years have gone by in a blur.
“Everyone I’ve talked to, it feels like it went by so fast,” she said. “But I’m excited, I’m counting down the days to have summer vacation and go off to college. High school was sometimes a rough journey with COVID and I think I’m just excited for a new start.”
Her hope, like many students whose academic lives were upended along with their social ones, is that COVID will not interfere with her college education. Before she leaves, she’ll be working two jobs this summer, currently employed at the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square and starting another job at Good Fellos in Sackets Harbor next month. Aside from working, Sophia said she plans to catch up on some reading she wasn’t able to fit in this year with the workload, hanging out with her friends and riding on jetskis, making the most of her last summer before college. She enjoys playing soccer and hopes to play intramurals or just some baseline stuff in college to stay in shape and have fun. Along with reading, she said she loves photography, another passion she discovered after transferring to Watertown. She said she takes photos of pretty much any random thing she sees that she likes the look of.
“IHC never offered a photography class and I needed an extra class when I went over,” she said. “I saw photography on the little papers and was like, ‘Okay, I’ll try it.’ I was in Intro to Photography and I’ve gotten all the way up to Photography 4 since junior year – I just found out that I really loved it.”
She said she started making portfolios once every two quarters, and started submitting them into shows. Recently, she has received many awards for her photography, including the “Art that Inspires Action Award” and “First Place Portfolio” from the Tri-County Art Show, as well as 2021 scholastic silver key portfolio and gold key photo winner for outstanding achievement in photography. She said hopes to continue with her newfound passion in college if she’s able.
Always with a love of school and learning growing up, things never changed in that regard for Sophia. She said she has always strived to be a high honors student with an average of 95 and above.
She’s been a member of the National Honor Society at Watertown High School, National Technical Honor Society at BOCES, and back at IHC, she was awarded a tuition scholarship for academics and considers her biggest achievement so far to be getting into college.
While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted so many things, creating many difficulties along the way, it actually made her transition to a new school a bit easier.
“We were hybrid, so I was only there with less than half the school,” she said. “It didn’t really feel that different. It was the same class sizes as I was used to, which was 10 or less, so it wasn’t that big of a difference aside from you just weren’t really around people anymore.”
What it really came down to was learning to teach herself everything including calculus and AP chemistry, and there were no finals her junior year. When it came time for this senior year, along with her teachers she has still been teaching herself due to difficult course material, and to top it all off, finals came back in full force to end the year.
“It was kind of like an awakening suddenly after two years,” she said. “It was just one of those types of situations where you’re like, ‘wow, I’ve really got to sit down and study,’ which is what I did.”
