WATERTOWN — Graduating senior Leah Hunt hasn’t seen her classmates since COVID-19 closed down north country schools on March 13 last year.
She finally got to join them Friday night as 196 seniors graduated from Watertown High School, with commencement taking place on the football field, where so many memories were supposed to happen this school year.
After 15 months of not being with them, Leah, who was taught virtually at home the entire time, said some of them were almost unrecognizable because they’ve changed so much.
“Everyone has grown up so much this past year, especially with everything we’ve been through,” she said. “You realize what matters.”
It was a senior year that none of them ever expected. They missed out on most of those big moments that seniors normally experience.
With the unique senior year over, Joshua Brown said he was forced to focus more on school work than he had thought. The year is supposed to be more about fun.
“You want to mess around during your senior year,” he said waiting for Friday’s graduation celebration to begin.
The graduating class first gathered in the parking lot of a medical professional building on outer Washington Street in preparation for the parade of cars that drove down to the high school before commencement began.
Leah sat in her mother’s decorated car, thinking about graduation and what’s to come for her. She’s studying biology at Jefferson Community College before heading off to study mortuary science, possibly at SUNY Canton, in two years.
Her mom, Stephanie Hagelin, who will teach kindergartners at the Ohio School in the fall, is proud of her daughter’s accomplishments.
“She’s excited,” she said, adding that her daughter is thinking about the “next step.”
The stream of vehicles in the parade was greeted by well-wishers standing on the sidewalk and waving to the seniors.
Some seniors stood in the back cab of pickup trucks, others hung out side windows, a few sat in the back of convertibles and one student was a passenger on a motorcycle.
Many of the drivers beeped their horns as they drove by.
Eventually, they meandered through school grounds over to Myrtle Avenue, where high school principal Chad Fairchild greeted the grads.
He then gave them his version of valet service.
He opened vehicle doors and escorted each and every member of the 2021 graduating class before giving them an enthusiastic fist pump.
“You did it,” he said in congratulating one senior.
Staff members from kindergarten through 12th grade cheered them as the graduates entered school grounds and walked to the other side of the football field where they were going to line up to receive their diplomas.
Josh, who will soon be off to Texas to work in the welding field, and a handful of his friends realized this would be the last time that they were going to see their classmates — on the very night it also was a high school reunion of sorts.
One of his friends, Mazi Doroha, said that a research teacher gave her extra help to get her through her senior year, in which she described as “chaos,” she said.
“It’s nice to see everyone again,” she said. “Yes, we won’t see a lot of them, but for a handful of friends.”
She’ll be going to JCC to study visual communications. But on Friday night, she was headed to a friend’s graduation party.
Even with the pandemic, Jenna Christopher and Regina Huang became best friends. They both spent COVID getting taught “hybrid,” some in-person classes, some through remote learning at home.
“We had some of the same classes together,” Jenna said, pointing it out it was all while wearing masks.
They also both work at Hobby Lobby in the Salmon Run Mall, so they got to hang out with each other outside of school.
“We’re the best of friends,” Regina said.
She’ll go to the University of Buffalo as a business and business management student, while Jenna will study biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.