Watertown High School class leaders
WATERTOWN — The 2022 class leaders at Watertown High School are Kiara Weber, valedictorian; Ella Arnott, salutatorian; and Garrett Hudon, outstanding vocational student.
Kiara Weber
Miss Weber, daughter of Gary Weber and Sharon Addison, has a grade point average of 98.987. She has completed Advanced Placement biology and US history and several college courses, including Spanish 4, calculus, statistics, English 101 and 102 and medical terminology. She participated in the New Vision Health Program through BOCES, where she was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society; was named a WWNY 7-News Academic All-Star; and served as an honorary representative of the school in the Noontime Rotary Club.
Miss Weber is vice-president of the National Honor Society; a member of the audio-visual club; participated in varsity girls tennis and volleyball; and has completed community service projects, including at Samaritan Medical Center and Jefferson County SPCA, Watertown.
Miss Weber will major in speech communications and disorders at the University at Buffalo.
Ella Arnott
Miss Arnott, daughter of James and LoriAnn Arnott, has a grade point average of 98.986. She has completed Advanced Placement and college courses, including biology, US history, calculus, English 101 and 102, statistics and French 4. She served as an honorary representative of the school in the Rotary Club; is a member of National Honor Society and audio-visual club; managed the varsity girls’ soccer and volleyball teams; and served as secretary of the Youth Philanthropy Council. She has volunteered at Samaritan Medical Center, where she is a current employee.
Miss Arnott will major in nursing at the University at Buffalo.
Garrett Hudon
Mr. Hudon completed the two-year carpentry program at BOCES and will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. He is a member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society; and completed the advanced course of trigonometry and chemistry. He participated in the Immaculate Heart Central varsity hockey team for four years, serving as captain his senior year; and played junior varsity lacrosse and varsity baseball, serving as a mentor for younger players.
He’s applied his skills in carpentry to continue his learning experience and earn income.
Mr. Hudon will begin his career with Mike Mason, Custom Builders, following graduation.
