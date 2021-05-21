Watertown High School class leaders
WATERTOWN — The 2021 class leaders of Watertown High School are Analee Lanphear, valedictorian; Suzanna Rainbolt, salutatorian; and Marcus Boone, outstanding vocational student.
Miss Lanphear, daughter of Jill and Ryan Lanphear, has an academic average of 99.43. She has completed advanced placement courses and earned a perfect 100 score on both the living environment and Earth science Regents exams.
She plays the trumpet for the wind ensemble and has performed in high school musicals and select choir. Miss Lanphear has participated in Bi-County bands and choirs, Area All-State Band and New York State School Music Association solos for trumpet, piano and voice. She is a member of the varsity soccer, volleyball and lacrosse teams; environmental club; Ohio Reading Buddies; foreign language club; Whiz Quiz; and is secretary of the National Honor Society.
Among honors received are representative for the Rotary Club, WWNY-7 News Academic All-Star, Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award, Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, Dedicated Leadership and Sportsmanship Award, Cathy Haggerty Award and Section III Scholar-Athlete Award.
In addition to course work, she also is a ski instructor at Dry Hill Ski Area and an ice cream scooper at Strader’s Saturday’s, Sundaes and More.
Miss Lanphear plans to attend the University of Rochester to major in biology and focus on ecological research.
Miss Rainbolt, daughter of Raymond and Marie Rainbolt, has an academic average of 99.3. She has completed advanced placement courses and has studied abroad in Toulouse, France, through the Council in International Educational Exchange (CIEE) scholarship program. She has volunteered with Cross Cultural Solutions, teaching English in Ho, Ghana, for a summer, and given community presentations on her travels and experiences.
Miss Rainbolt serves as captain of the varsity tennis team and is a member of the varsity lacrosse team. She is a member of National Honor Society, diversity club, environmental club, Ohio Reading Buddies and Whiz Quiz; and was a representative for the Rotary Club.
She plays oboe in the wind ensemble and has participated in Bi-County Band; was an alternate for New York State Band Directors Association (NYSBDA) honor band; a member of select choir; and has participated in high school musicals and Bi-County Choir. Miss Rainbolt performed New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) solos for oboe, voice, violin and piano. She is a violinist at the Trillium School of Music, Watertown, and a member of Trillium Fiddlers and Trillium Orchestra. In addition, she has participated in Area All-State Orchestras and has performed as a concertmistress.
A National Merrit Commended Student, she has also received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award, George Eastman Young Leaders Award, New York Attorney General’s Triple C Award and CIEE Global Navigator Scholarship. She works as a childcare provider at Emmanuel Congregational Church, Watertown.
Miss Rainbolt plans to attend the University of Rochester to dual-major in anthropology and environmental science.
Mr. Boone, son of Jeanina and Mathew Boone, has a cumulative Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) average of 97 in automotive technology. He he was named a BOCES Student of the Quarter in his senior year.
Mr. Boone will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation and Mastery in Science. He recently earned his Eagle Scout Award and Summit Award and participates in several community services projects.
Mr. Boone plans to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio, Lima, Ohio.
