WATERTOWN — The 2023 class leaders at Watertown High School are Natalie Wesseldine, valedictorian; Roslyn Randall, salutatorian; and Christelle Lorjuste, outstanding vocational student.
Natalie Wesseldine
Miss Wesseldine, daughter of Brian and Savannah Burnash, has a grade point average of 98.62. She has completed Advanced Placement calculus and US history, statistics, college algebra and English 101 and 102.
She serves as section leader of the wind ensemble clarinet section; performed in Bi-County Band, Area All-State Band, New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) solos and marching band; served as captain of the varsity girls soccer team; and was a Scholar Athlete, Frontier League Champion and All-Star Nominee.
Miss Wesseldine serves as treasurer of the volunteering club, and provided assistance with Samaritan Medical Center, Food4Families, Samaritan Keep Home Sing-Alongs, tree-planting and the SPCA. She was an honorary representative for Watertown High School at Rotary Club; serves as treasurer of National Honor Society; is a member of the Jefferson County Youth Advisory Council; and works at both Michael’s and as a babysitter.
Miss Wesseldine plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in applied mathematics and statistics.
Roslyn Randall
Miss Randall, daughter of William and Bonnie Randall, has a grade point average of 98.43. She completed Advanced Placement biology and US history, calculus, English 101 and 102, medical terminology and French 4. She was part of the New Vision Health Program at BOCES, where she was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society, was named BOCES Student of the Third Quarter and served as an honorary representative of the student body in the noontime Rotary Club.
Miss Randall is a member of National Honor Society and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Chapter of SkillsUSA, where she placed second in state for medical math. Outside of academics, she volunteers with Food4Families and works part-time at Fort Drum Main Exchange.
Miss Randall plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pa., to major in psychology.
Christelle Lorjuste
Miss Lorjuste, daughter of Hervey and Esther Lorjuste, has a grade point average of 95 through the visual communications program at BOCES, where she was recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
She completed advanced courses in chemistry, English 101 and 102 and calculus; played trumpet in jazz band and wind ensemble; has played in freshman and concert ban.
In addition to BOCES training, she was a member of SkillsUSA, taking second place in a team for state in banner making.
Miss Lorjuste plans to attend SUNY New Paltz, to major in graphic design.
