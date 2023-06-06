WATERTOWN — A longtime educator and leader at Jefferson Community College has been named the college’s seventh president.
Daniel J. Dupee II, a Watertown High School graduate who has been serving as JCC’s administrator-in-charge since June 2022, was appointed Tuesday by the SUNY Board of Trustees after JCC’s Board of Trustees selected him as its presidential choice in March and then forwarded the recommendation to the SUNY board for the final phase of the interview and appointment process.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected as President of Jefferson Community College,” Mr. Dupee said in a statement. “As a community college graduate myself, I truly understand the mission of community colleges and how they transform lives through education and drive economic development in the community. It is a privilege to work alongside our dedicated faculty, staff and administration each and every day to carry out Jefferson’s mission to educate, inspire and empower our students and the community.”
The JCC board had been searching for its next president since September following the June 2022 resignation of Ty A. Stone, who served in the position since July 2017. Trustees hired consultant R.H. Perry & Associates to assist in the search that culminated with four finalists visiting the Coffeen Street campus in March and ultimately Mr. Dupee’s appointment.
“Dr. Dupee established himself as a campus leader soon after joining Jefferson in 2007,” Board of Trustees chair and search committee co-chair Judith L. Gentner said in the college’s statement. “He brings not only great strength in fiscal management, but also experience in nearly all facets of the institution from enrollment services to student support services and academic programming, to infrastructure and facilities management. That breadth of professional expertise, in combination with his strategic planning abilities, community partnerships and deep belief in the mission of community colleges, makes Dr. Dupee an excellent selection as College president.”
Mr. Dupee, who will begin his tenure Wednesday, has spent the past 16 years of his career in progressive leadership roles at JCC, having most recently served as executive vice president of administration, finance and enrollment services prior to his year as administrator-in-charge.
Prior to joining JCC, he worked in the private sector for National Grid and Carrier Corp. in the accounting and finance areas, and also for Mexico Academy & Central School as executive director of management services. Additionally, he has classroom experience gained as an adjunct instructor for SUNY Potsdam, LeMoyne College, Columbia College and JCC.
He joined the college in 2007 as its comptroller and was promoted to vice president of administration and finance in 2010. Enrollment services were added to the position in 2018 and he was appointed to the executive vice president position in 2021, among numerous other accomplishments at the college.
Mr. Dupee holds a doctorate in higher education administration from Northeastern University, a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from LeMoyne College, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from Columbia College, and an associate degree in humanities and social sciences from Onondaga Community College, Syracuse.
He and his wife, Krista, who is a special education teacher at Dexter Elementary, have two daughters. Emma attends JCC and Lily is graduating high school later this month. The family resides in Dexter.
