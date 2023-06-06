Daniel J. Dupee II has been appointed the seventh president of Jefferson Community College in Watertown. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — A longtime educator and leader at Jefferson Community College has been named the college’s seventh president.

Daniel J. Dupee II, a Watertown High School graduate who has been serving as JCC’s administrator-in-charge since June 2022, was appointed Tuesday by the SUNY Board of Trustees after JCC’s Board of Trustees selected him as its presidential choice in March and then forwarded the recommendation to the SUNY board for the final phase of the interview and appointment process.

